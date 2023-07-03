Women's Sport in Numbers Market Report 2023: Women's IPL Predicted to Become Biggest Women's Cricket Property in the World

DUBLIN, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Women's Sport in Numbers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The challenge now is building on that platform to create the movement that propels women's sport into the entertainment and marketing mainstream and closes the value gap on its male counterpart.

This report provides a detailed view of the sponsorship picture in the leading women's sports and looks at some of the strategies behind the biggest deals from both a rights-holder and brand perspective. It also explores the landscape in which these partnerships have been created to understand the growth and nature of women's sport audiences, as well as the main drivers of the rising interest that is attracting the attention of brands.

Finally, it looks to the future by assessing the key issues the market will face over the short and medium term, and canvases the views of industry insiders to pinpoint the main opportunities and challenges.

KEY FINDINGS

  • UEFA on course to generate €70m in sponsorship income from Women's Football Partner programme in current cycle
  • Visa's sponsorship of FIFA the single biggest individual deal in women's football on per annum basis
  • Hospitals and healthcare sector responsible for 40 per cent of sponsorship deals in NWSL
  • WTA has achieved sponsorship parity with the ATP Tour
  • WNBA sponsors helping to increase exposure for women's basketball league
  • Women's IPL predicted to become biggest women's cricket property in the world

WHY YOU NEED THIS REPORT

  • Expert analysis details the factors affecting sponsorship values in women's sport
  • Accurate values provide the most comprehensive breakdown of the commercial landscape in women's sport
  • Understand the key trends across the most important sports, properties, and markets
  • See where the opportunities lie as women's sport steps into the spotlight

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary
  • Growth Trajectories
  • Audience Development
  • Reality Checks
  • The Media Market
  • The Sponsorship Market
  • The Future

Companies Mentioned

  • WSL
  • WTA
  • Women's Golf Association
  • FIFA
  • UEFA
  • TRM
  • Lays
  • Visa
  • Grifols
  • Euronics
  • just eat
  • adidas
  • hublot
  • EA sports
  • Heineken
  • Barclays
  • NWSL
  • Bundesliga
  • La Liga
  • WNBA

