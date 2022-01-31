Women's Sports Foundation Celebrates National Girls & Women in Sports Day While Commemorating the 50th Anniversary of Title IX

National Girls; Women in Sports Day February 2, 2022 Tweet this

"As the ally, advocate and catalyst for girls and women in sports, the Women's Sports Foundation is driven and determined to continue leading girls and women forward – in both sport and in life," said Deborah Antoine, WSF CEO. "We reach a major milestone this year: WSF has invested over $100 million since our founding to expand access and opportunities for girls and women in sports. We are optimistic about the future yet our fight for equality must continue. We are proud of our legacy of protecting Title IX while also illuminating the gaps where more work is needed to fulfill its promise. What better way to launch this milestone year, than with our annual celebration of National Girls & Women in Sports Day – and to launch our first NGWSD 5K & 50 Mile Challenge, with our presenting sponsor DICK'S Sporting Goods. I hope everyone will join in!"

WSF created the NGWSD Virtual 5K & 50 Mile Challenge to provide an interactive way for communities to celebrate across the country. Whatever sport or physical activity people choose to take on the Challenge – running, walking, rolling, rowing, swimming, cycling etc. – everyone can participate as an individual, or as part of a corporate or school challenge. The 5K runs through the month of February, while the 50 Mile Challenge extends up until June 23. Learn more and register here .

Kicking off the Challenge on February 2 will be a group of world-class WSF Athlete Ambassadors. You can watch some of them in action during the broadcast starting at 1pm ET/10am PT on the Foundation's YouTube, Instagram and Facebook channels. WSF President and Olympic and World Champion in ice hockey Meghan Duggan, WSF Past President and freeskiing legend Grete Eliassen and WSF Ambassador and Track & Field Paralympian Scout Bassett, are among those featured in the 30-minute broadcast hosted by ESPN Women's Basketball Analyst LaChina Robinson.

"We have a longstanding relationship with the Women's Sports Foundation and are proud to serve as the presenting sponsor of the Virtual 5K & 50 Mile Challenge," said Lauren Hobart, DICK'S Sporting Goods President and CEO. "All of us at DICK's are very focused on doing our part to level the playing field and ensure that girls and women have equal opportunities in sports."

Another important WSF hallmark of NGWSD is meeting with Capitol Hill policymakers about current legislation and issues that impact girls and women in sports. A Foundation contingent comprised of WSF leadership, Trustees and Athlete Ambassadors, will meet virtually with leaders in both the House and the Senate to discuss the importance of keeping Title IX strong and creating opportunities to provide more girls and women equal access and opportunity in sports.

To further mark Title IX's milestone anniversary this year, WSF is conducting several activities and events including release of a national research report on the 50-year impact of Title IX, hosting a virtual town hall meeting series, and culminating with its Annual Salute to Women in Sports. More information will be available in the months ahead.

About National Girls & Women in Sports Day National Girls & Women in Sports Day (NGWSD) began in 1987 as a special day in our nation's Capital to recognize women's sports. The day united premiere organizations and elite female athletes to bring national attention to the promise of girls and women in sports. In 1987, NGWSD also served as a remembrance of Olympic volleyball player Flo Hyman for her athletic achievements and dedication to promoting equality for women's sports; Hyman died of Marfan's Syndrome in 1986. NGWSD has since evolved into an event to acknowledge the accomplishments of female athletes, the positive influence of sports participation and the continuing struggle for equality for women in sports. NGWSD is powered by the Women's Sports Foundation, supported by its team of champion athletes and celebrated throughout the year by schools and community-serving organizations across all 50 states. Learn more here , and follow the hashtag #NGWSD and #TitleIX50 on social media.

About the Women's Sports Foundation

The Women's Sports Foundation exists to enable girls and women to reach their potential in sport and life. We are an ally, an advocate and a catalyst. Founded by Billie Jean King in 1974, we strengthen and expand participation and leadership opportunities through research, advocacy, community programming and a wide variety of collaborative partnerships. The Women's Sports Foundation has positively shaped the lives of millions of youth, high school and collegiate student-athletes, elite athletes and coaches. We're building a future where every girl and woman can #KeepPlaying and unlock the lifelong benefits of sport participation. All girls. All women. All sports ®. To learn more about the Women's Sports Foundation, please visit www.WomensSportsFoundation.org .

About DICK's Sporting Goods

Founded in 1948, DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of October 30, 2021, the company operated 734 DICK'S Sporting Goods locations across the United States, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a combination of its dedicated teammates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops dedicated to Team Sports, Athletic Apparel, Golf, Outdoor, Fitness and Footwear.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, DICK'S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and Public Lands specialty stores, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications, live scorekeeping and video streaming. DICK'S offers its products through a dynamic eCommerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides athletes with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront. For more information, visit the Investor Relations page at dicks.com.

