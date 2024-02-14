WOMEN'S SPORTS NETWORK SCORES PROFESSIONAL WOMEN'S HOCKEY LEAGUE RIGHTS IN COMPREHENSIVE NEW DEAL

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's Sports Network (WSN), the leading media company dedicated exclusively to women's sports and the definitive home to women's sports, today announced its most comprehensive league partnership to date with the newly-launched Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL). 

Under the agreement, which includes extensive live game coverage of the PWHL throughout the regular and post-season, the Women's Sports Network (WSN) becomes the PWHL's first national media partner in the United States. WSN'S first live PWHL game premieres later today, Wednesday, February 14th, at 7:00 p.m. ET with a game between PWHL Boston and PWHL Toronto.

WSN President Carol Stiff said, "The work that the PWHL has done to elevate professional women's hockey is incredible, and we're looking forward to showcasing the highest level of women's hockey in America on WSN."

PWHL joins a roster of over 17 WSN league partners including the LPGA, NWSL, USGA, Big East Conference, US Ski & Snowboard Association, and World Surf League.

The PWHL and WSN were connected by PWHL Advisory Board members Ilana Kloss and Billie Jean King.

"The PWHL is young and vibrant, and our games feature world-class athletes with compelling stories to share. We know WSN will tell those stories exceptionally well," said Amy Scheer, PWHL Senior VP of Business Operations.

"This partnership will connect PWHL games and content with the ever-growing audience on WSN's platforms, creating a true destination for outstanding coverage of our sport and our league."

The inaugural PWHL regular season began on Jan. 1, 2024, and includes 72 games through May 5, 2024, followed by playoffs.

Women's Sports Network is the #1 women's sports brand on connected television (CTV) and tier 1 streaming platforms, in addition to being #1 in monthly views on YouTube, making it the premier media brand in women's sports after only its first year.  WSN can be seen in over 100 million homes with distribution on The Roku Channel, Tubi, Amazon Freevee, Sling Freestream, Vizio WatchFree+, LG Channels on LG Smart TVs, Fubo, Plex, and XumoPlay.   The Network is powered by FAST Studios, a multi-faceted premium content studio specializing in content creation, marketing, distribution, and monetization of free ad-supported streaming television channels.

A recent Wasserman study found that women's sports comprise roughly half of the total competitions played across collegiate, professional, and national sports events, while receiving only 15% of the coverage.

WSN is addressing the gap in media coverage and finally changing that dynamic.

Founded by media and marketing entrepreneur, and Women's Sports Network CEO Stuart McLean, WSN boasts a robust slate of programming supported by Emmy-winning producers.

By broadcasting 1,000 hours of live and original programming – including 150 episodes its signature breakout studio show, "Game On," the network offers viewers an immersive experience that goes beyond the game with in-depth analysis, exclusive interviews, and insights from influential leaders in women's sports, all amplified by the authentic voices of female athletes.

ABOUT WOMEN'S SPORTS NETWORK:

Women's Sports Network is the home for women's sports.  A free, ad-supported, 24/7 streaming destination, Women's Sports Network is available in over 100 million households across Roku, Tubi, Amazon Freevee, VIZIO WatchFree+, LG Channels on LG Smart TVs, Fubo, Plex, and XumoPlay. Launched by FAST Studios in 2022, Women's Sports Network is the only destination where fans can see live games, news, and exceptional stories across every woman's sport, including the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA), U.S. Ski and Snowboard, World Surf League (WSL), and more – finally leveling the playing field for female athletes. Find us on: Youtube.com/@WomensSports_TV
For more information visit: https://womenssports.com.

ABOUT PWHL:

The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) is a professional ice hockey league in North America comprised of six teams in Boston, Minnesota, Montréal, New York, Ottawa, and Toronto, each with rosters featuring the best women's hockey players in the world. Visit thepwhl.com to purchase tickets and merchandise, and subscribe to the PWHL e-newsletter to receive the latest league updates. Follow the league on all social media platforms @thepwhlofficial plus all six team accounts @pwhl_boston, @pwhl_minnesota, @pwhl_montreal, @pwhl_newyork, @pwhl_ottawa, and @pwhl_toronto.

