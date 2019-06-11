Women's Tackle Football Is Taking Over Denver, Colorado

ALLEN, Texas, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women's National Football Conference (WNFC) looks to continue to break barriers in women's tackle football with IX Cup Championship weekend. Adidas is a title sponsor of the WNFC and IX Cup, as a part of their breaking barriers initiative and commitment to removing barriers for women in sports. Riddell Sports continues to show that they are a pioneer in support of the development of women's professional tackle football with their sponsorship of the IX Cup in Golden, Colorado.

The Women's National Football Conference (WNFC) IX Cup championship weekend (June 29, 2019) is dedicated to events highlighting and empowering women and girls. The IX Cup borrows its name from "Title IX," which is a Federal Law in the U.S. that bans discrimination or access to sports on the basis of sex.

The weekend will kick off with a Championship Breakfast event hosted at Sheraton Denver West. The breakfast will highlight a panel of former NFL coaches, WNFC executives, and reps from Riddell and Adidas, who will discuss the growth and development of women in sports (football). The event will culminate with the WNFC year-end awards (MVP, Rookie of the Year, Coach of the Year...).

Around mid-day, WNFC All-Stars will compete in 7-on-7 matchups, skills challenge and pro level drills to display the best women's tackle football players in the country.

Coach Jen Welter is also bringing her girls flag football clinic to IX Cup Weekend. The first female coach in the NFL has partnered with NFL and college football alumni to bring cities across the country an event of empowerment for girls. Kids will get on the field and learn the game from NFL, college football alumni and WNFC players and coaches as they dive into each position.

The day will culminate in the championship game at 7 p.m. at Marv Kay at Campbell Field in Golden, Colorado.

