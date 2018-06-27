Women's Town Hall and Expo Focuses on Veterans and Service Members

Led by the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA), the GAC-VS is Pennsylvania's first interagency collaboration, which strives to enhance the quality of programs and services for the commonwealth's 820,000 veterans.

"There are approximately 60,000 women veterans in Pennsylvania and we want to ensure that we are meeting their needs," said Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Eric Weller, DMVA deputy adjutant general for Veterans Affairs and chair of the GAC-VS. "This event will help to prepare current women service members for when they separate from the military, while providing veterans with the resources they need to live a quality life long after their military service has ended."

Weller is also the keynote speaker and will talk about the various programs and services available to veterans through the DMVA. Other speakers will focus on county, state, federal and health care benefits, in addition to the women veteran's survey and other committee initiatives. Representatives from multiple state offices and organizations will be in attendance to provide information and assistance.

No registration is required. Questions can be directed to Crystal A. Petery at 717-861-6904 or by email at cpeteryshe@pa.gov.

