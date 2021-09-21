Women's Volleyball Team is now Officially Sponsored by The Pretzel Bell of Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pretzel Bell, an Ann Arbor institution, has announced its official sponsorship of the Women's Volleyball team. A Facebook post last week teased they would be sponsoring a group of women athletes but did not disclose which team at the time.

The Pretzel Bell in Ann Arbor exterior shoot

"Under the new NIL laws, we are honored to begin giving these gifted and strong female athletes the support and accolades they deserve." Says Jon Carlson, a member of the ownership group for The Pretzel Bell and alumni of the University of Michigan. "The Pretzel Bell has a long history of supporting Michigan athletics, and it's important we not only support but assist with raising awareness of their commitment and dedication to both the University and communities they represent."

The Pretzel Bell in Ann Arbor is inspired by the University of Michigan and alumni-owned. The interior is made up of historic, reclaimed Detroit wood, including gym floors and old bleachers. Decades of Michigan memorabilia fill the walls and cases. The

Pretzel Bells menu is a modern take on traditional American pub food featuring Soft Baked Pretzels, Burgers, and Detroit Style Pizza. They also have an extension local and craft beer and cocktail menu.

"The women's volleyball team is honored and excited to be working with Jon and The Pretzel Bell." Says Kendall Murray, sophomore Outside Hitter, "On behave of myself and the other members, we are tremendously excited to be highlighting women in sports and women athletics."

In addition to the restaurant, there are also several private dining spaces available, along with a downstairs lounge. On the weekend and during game days, the downstairs lounge features live entertainment and tail-gating games. Guests also have the opportunity to ring the famous Capitan Bell on their birthday or after a big victory.

The Pretzel Bell in Ann Arbor is located at 226 Main Street is a full-service 8,000 square foot restaurant and offers Private Party spaces. For more information, visit www.thepretzelbell.net or connect with The Pretzel Bell on Facebook or Instagram.

