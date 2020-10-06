Women's Wheelchair Dance Team to Host Virtual Experience for Women with Disabilities

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rollettes, a Los Angeles based dance team that is comprised of seven women who use wheelchairs, is hosting their 8th annual Rollettes Experience virtually this year due to COVID-19. In previous years, women who use wheelchairs from around the globe travel to Los Angeles and spend quality time meeting other women who have similar disabilities.

Rollettes

The virtual Rollettes Experience will take place on October 10-11 and is open to women of all ages and disabilities. The event will be hosted by the Rollettes team, CEO and Founder of the Rollettes Chelsie Hill, Broadway Star and Tony Award winner Ali Stroker, Makeup Influencer Steph Aiello, Paralympic Gold Medalist Mallory Weggemann and many more trailblazers from the disability community. Special Guest appearance includes Judith E. Heumann, International Disability Rights Advocate featured in Netflix's Crip Camp. The two-day event will consist of seminars on working out, stretching, makeup classes and dance classes led by well-known Hollywood choreographers. The Rollettes virtual experience will include two panels on topics surrounding disability. The first panel, how to own your disability, which will be led by disabled model and actress Jillian Mercado, five-time U.S. Paralympic Medalist Alana Nichols, Founder & CEO of Cur8able Stephanie Thomas and Founder and CEO of Ingenium Manufacturing Arielle Rausin. The second panel, dating, relationships and intimacy with a disability which will be led by Disability Rights Activist & Sex Educator Izzie Bullock, Author of Sitting Pretty: The View from My Ordinary Resilient Disabled Body Rebakah Taussing and disability advocate Alyssa Higgins. At the end of the event, there will be a virtual pajama party and the Boundless Babe Awards, which highlights powerhouse women who have attended the event. In 2019, hundreds of women and kids across the U.S. and 14 countries traveled to Los Angeles to experience this event.

"My favorite part about the Rollettes Experience is that we see women and children from all over the world bond with others like them," said Chelsie Hill, Founder and CEO of the Rollettes. "We have the opportunity to connect, learn and dance. We are so honored to have built a place for women with disabilities to come together and gain independence. This live virtual experience this year will allow more women and kids to experience this community who may not be able to come to Los Angeles due to finances or physical ability."

For more information on the 2020 virtual Rollettes Experience, go to rollettesexpereince.com.

ABOUT THE ROLLETTES

The Rollettes dance team was founded in 2012, when its founder, Chelsie Hill sustained a spinal cord injury months before her high school graduation. Hill, a dancer since the age of two, wanted to meet other women wheelchair users her age. She reached out to seven women and invited them to come dance in her hometown in Monterey, CA. The Rollettes wheelchair dance team continues to empower women with disabilities to live boundlessly and shift perspectives through dance. Since its launch, the team has gained visibility with appearances on Today Show, Home and Family, Access Daily and KTLA to name a few. For more information on the Rollettes, please visit rollettesdance.com.

Media Contact:

Farah Musallam

916.833.6742

[email protected]

SOURCE Rollettes

Related Links

http://rollettesdance.com

