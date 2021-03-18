Women's Worth Alliance launches with a focus on the unique financial needs of women through networking and storytelling

FLORENCE, S.C., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With a deep belief that empowered women empower women, and alongside data showing that women will own two-thirds of all wealth in the U.S. by 2030, a new women's initiative has launched. A recent study shows that 80% of women investors refrain from talking about money with people close to them, citing reasons like it's too personal or uncomfortable or simply not wanting people close to them to have that knowledge. The Women's Worth Alliance hopes to help change that narrative.

The Women's Worth Alliance, and their online community, is committed to helping tear down walls around the topic of money by facilitating conversations among women with diverse yet shared experiences.

After nearly a year in development, the alliance was created to cultivate a network that supports women investors as they work to establish and manage their wealth, lifestyle, and legacy. Women are invited to join the community at womensworthalliance.com, where they'll have access to free financial education sessions, professional development resources, community involvement opportunities, and more.

Borne from concepts published in The Financial Future Is Female by Chip Munn, CEO of Signature Wealth Group, the alliance meets the growing need for women's networking events in local Signature Wealth communities. Through profound family experiences, Munn recognized the need for more support for women as they become more involved in the financial aspects of their lives. In 2020, he brought together a group of women from inside and outside his organization to drive the initiative forward.

"I may have become more independent and found success in my business faster if I had trusted myself and my vision. As a role model to women, I say, 'Put yourself at the table. That's where decisions are made. Trust yourself and know that you have the knowledge to make strong financial decisions.' That's the confidence we hope to build and support with this alliance." said Sherry Holley, Women's Worth Alliance board member and President of Gratz Park Private Wealth, an all-female wealth management practice in Lexington, Ky.

The board of directors of the Women's Worth Alliance is comprised of Sherry Holley, President, Gratz Park Private Wealth; Bobbie Adkins, Director of Marketing, Signature Wealth Group; Tess Kristensen, Consultant and Adjunct Professor, Temple University's Fox School of Business, and Jill Lewis, Chief Development Officer, Signature Wealth Group.

To learn more about Signature Wealth Group, visit signaturewealth.com.

Media Contact:

Bobbie Adkins

Director of Marketing

Signature Wealth Group

[email protected]

SOURCE Signature Wealth Group

Related Links

http://signaturewealth.com

