WomenServe Launches Online Holiday Shop to Fight Gender Inequality in Rajasthan, India

SEBASTOPOL, Calif., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WomenServe , a California-based non-profit on a mission to unlock the potential of women and girls in the rural villages of Rajasthan, India has launched a " shop for a cause " website with 100 percent of proceeds funding programs in water security, health, and education that empower women and girls, and progress toward gender equality.

These up-cycled Kimonos are made from recycled Indian Saris. This patchwork bag was made using recycled materials with a purpose.

The WomenServe shop features signature products —clothing, accessories, and home goods —made by the Thar Artisan Collective and other artisan groups. The collective features the work of over 100 Rajasthani women who were freed from the shackles of walking for water.

"Women and girls walk up to 10 hours a day to collect water in the Thar Desert of Rajasthan. This robs girls of education, women of economic opportunity, and greatly affects the health and hygiene of women and their families," said Nioma Sadler, founder of WomenServe. "We are thrilled to add the WomenServe shop to our fundraising efforts to bring water security and gender equality in the communities we serve."

Many of the items in the shop use upcycled and recycled materials, such as the traditional Indian Sari. The shop and its products were created and curated based on WomenServe's sustainability standards and to provide new ways for WomenServe donors, fans, and the conscious shopper to have more options to vote with their dollars and give gifts that give back this holiday season.

WomenServe's Impact:

318,000 estimated hours of walking saved in 2020

49 school and community toilets built

43 percent Average percentage of female students in EducateHer schools

108 women engaged in income-generating activities through the Thar Artisan Collective.

25,000 lives changed by the direct work of WomenServe

About WomenServe

WomenServe is a 501(c)3 public nonprofit that seeks to unlock the potential of women and girls in Western Rajasthan, India by increasing access to water, health & hygiene, education, and economic empowerment. WomenServe was incorporated in 2016 by Nioma Narissa Sadler who brings two decades of experience working on social change for women and girls. She is the co-owner of the wellness tea company, Traditional Medicinals Inc., and the Co-Founder of the Traditional Medicinals Foundation.

