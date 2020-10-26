Womenswear Designer KES NYC Supports Local Community with 100% Silk Sustainable Face Masks

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Sustainable Face Masks Designer Steps Up

KES NYC is a designer brand that makes sustainable, luxury clothing for women. The brand's timeless collections feature flowing, versatile garments made of natural, quality fabrics such as linen and silk. The designer crafts each piece to be a year-round wardrobe staple that is equal parts elegant and functional.

As the pandemic began to spread across New York City during the spring of 2020, KES saw a chance to help out. Designer and founder Lia Kes began making an array of sustainable face masks in the brand's signature luxury fabrics. These include quality materials like 100% mulberry silk and 100% organic cotton.

Making sustainable face masks is a project that the KES team takes great pride in. Throughout the past year, KES has donated tens of thousands of masks to those in need, including low-income individuals and organizations and healthcare workers. The designer says the project began as "a mission to thank, support, and honor the New York community." However, as the brand has grown online, they've brought their sustainable face masks to people across the country and around the world.

Meeting Changing Times with Creative Solutions

KES NYC has stayed positive throughout this past year by being adaptable, making needed structural changes, and continually coming up with new ideas and creative collaborations. Through it all, KES says that the team has remained hopeful and motivated by the growing demand for their high quality sustainable face masks. "We were challenged in the way that we wanted to be challenged," she notes. Likewise, she explains that the KES team felt a "beautiful energy" from being able to serve others.

When the pandemic required KES to temporarily close their Upper West Side store, they found new ways to connect. First, the designer focused on their website, social media, and other online outlets. There, they found fresh ways to display their brand, work with their local community, and reach new customers. They also joined other NYC creators and artists on projects such as a short film of dancers in Central Park and a limited collection of naturally dyed masks by Cara Marie Piazza.

Today, the store is open again for contact free pickup and in-person browsing. The designer is keeping guests safe with more cleaning, contact free payment, and limited capacity. While they are again welcoming in-store shoppers, KES is still going strong online.

Crafting a 100% Silk, Sustainable Face Mask

With their face mask collection, KES not only met a need, but came up with a high-quality solution. The designer brought the same expertise used in their clothing designs to the new collection of masks. The end result is a beautiful collection of sustainable face masks in a range of styles and colors. The collection includes everything from neutral tones and organic dyes to vibrant colors and prints.

Single-use face masks have been a common answer to the need for face coverings. However, while they are great for short-term public health, these masks are immensely damaging to the Earth. Continuing their commitment to sustainable design, KES produced face masks that protect both the wearer and the environment. The designer makes their silk face masks locally in New York City, and each mask is biodegradable and washable for easy reuse.

KES is committed to using high-quality fabrics, which is especially important for a garment meant to be worn on one's face. The designer crafts their best-selling masks with 100% mulberry silk, which quickly absorbs moisture and prevents clogged pores. In addition, KES's 100% silk face masks are breathable and less likely to cause allergies. This makes them a great choice for those with sensitive skin. Healthcare experts agree that silk face masks are among those least likely to irritate skin.

Looking Ahead

This year, working with and in service of their community has made the KES NYC team hopeful for the future. Being able to give back and cultivate positivity has encouraged KES to design with people and community in mind.

Moving forward, the KES team is excited to continue connecting with those who seek sustainable, versatile designs. By growing their presence online, KES says, "we reached more communities and clients that are physically far but intellectually close." She notes how amazing it has been to reach many communities and people of all backgrounds and identities.

Through ever-changing times, KES NYC continues to pursue creative ideas and listen to their community, meeting the needs of a world in transition. Above all, the designer holds a basic commitment to sustainable clothing that embodies a sense of groundedness and positivity. With this, the KES NYC team is ready to meet each day with a fresh outlook driven by connection and community.

