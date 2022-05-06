Womxn's Podcast Network Ossa Collective Launches Crowdfunding Offering on StartEngine.com

Crowdfunding Campaign Makes Ossa One of the First Podcast Networks to be Owned by Podcasters and Listeners

NEW YORK, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ossa Collective women and non-binary podcast network today announced the launch of its first-ever crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine, an investment platform for start-ups and growing businesses.

Ossa Collective is home to more than 1,400 unique and influential podcasters, who reach over 12 million monthly listeners and represent roughly $5.4 million in total advertising inventory. The crowdfunding campaign announced today marks a major next step in the evolution of the innovative platform designed to connect brands with podcast advertising opportunities, help podcast creators monetize their shows and amplify the voices of womxn.

"We want to show women and non-binary people around the world that their voice has value," said Marla Isackson, Ossa CEO and founder. "With this crowdfunding campaign, Ossa will become one of the first creator and listener-owned podcast networks in history. This approach allows our creators, listeners and anyone else who feels passionate about our cause to own a stake in the powerful community we've built and fortify Ossa as a platform to elevate voices that too often go unheard."

The fundraising initiative will help Ossa expand the reach and capabilities of its platform, including the launch of the Ossa app, which provides podcasters – who are also micro influencers – with new performance data, insights and advertising opportunities, and allow advertisers to create custom campaigns. With three pending patents, Ossa plans to further invest in technology and data to solidify its standing as the go-to destination for advertisers and womxn in podcasting.

Ossa is perfectly positioned to help its growing community of podcasters take advantage of increased advertising spending, while also connecting advertisers to a powerful network of micro influencers who maintain a strong relationship with their listeners. The global audience of podcast listeners is projected to reach 400 million this year and annual podcast advertising spend is expected to reach $95 billion by 2028, according to Insider Intelligence. Ossa's womxn podcasters not only represent an underserved and untapped portion of the market, but their female listeners are responsible for an estimated 85% of U.S. purchasing decisions, according to Girl Power Marketing.

Ossa was founded in 2019 by Isackson, who brings over 30 years of experience in business and innovation working at major companies including American Express, Barnes & Noble and WebMD. Isackson recognized the disparities womxn podcasters face in the podcast market and set out to improve the representation and support of underrepresented podcasters.

For more information on the crowdfunding campaign, including the terms, timeline, investment tiers, offering type and valuation, visit www.startengine.com/ossa.

About Ossa:

Ossa ["AH-sah"] is a women and non-binary podcast network on a mission to increase the visibility, influence, and earning power of women and non-binary creators in the podcast industry. With 12M+ monthly network reach, Ossa connects women- and non-binary-hosted podcasts with brands to amplify their voices worldwide.

