Won Institute of Graduate Studies Announces Marilyn Allen as the 16th Annual Commencement Speaker

GLENSIDE, Pa., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Won Institute of Graduate Studies announces Marilyn Allen, editor of Acupuncture Today, as their 16th Annual Commencement Ceremony speaker. The commencement ceremony will be held Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Arcadia University's Murphy Hall at 7:30 pm.

Marilyn Allen is a founding member of the Consortium for Oriental Medicine Research and Education (COMRE). Ms. Allen is a nationally recognized speaker and educator on the subject of alternative healthcare professions. She serves as the editor of Acupuncture Today, one of the leading periodicals in the field of professional acupuncture.

Ms. Allen regularly speaks at associations, schools, and regulatory boards on the topics of practice management, risk management, and ethics. In addition, Ms. Allen is currently serving as the liaison to the World Health Organization for the International Classification of Traditional Medicine Committee and is a U.S. delegate to the International Standards Organization's technical advisory group.

About The Won Institute Of Graduate Studies

The Won Institute of Graduate Studies is the only regionally accredited graduate school for acupuncture, Chinese herbal medicine, and Won Buddhist studies in Pennsylvania, located in Glenside, Pennsylvania. More information about the Won Institute of Graduate Studies and its academic programs and clinics is available at www.woninstitute.edu

