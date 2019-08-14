Won Institute of Graduate Studies Announces New Location for 2020

GLENSIDE, Pa., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Through the generosity of Won Buddhist members Eungbeom Yoo and Beobeun Kim, Won Institute of Graduate Studies announces their new building location at 800 Finch Street, Warminster, PA. Won Institute of Graduate Studies will collaborate with the building's owner, Won Edification Center, in planning, designing, and retrofitting the new building for an opening in the fall of 2020.

The new location in central Bucks County will allow Won Institute to become a more responsive institution and to achieve the strategic goal of Growth with Integrity. Plans for the future will require more space than allowed in the current Glenside location. Their planned master's degree in Contemplative Counseling will require additional classroom and clinical space. In addition, the projected growth of their Acupuncture program will necessitate facilities expansion. The new location will meet the needs of current and future students and enhance the experiences of practitioners, clinicians, and patients.

The community leadership of Warminster, PA, have been responsive and instrumental in the building's planning initiatives. In finalizing the move, President Dr. Bokin Kim and Board of Trustees Chair Dr. Sookja ChoiChoi stated, "We feel a strong affinity and alignment with the Warminster community."

About The Won Institute Of Graduate Studies

Won Institute of Graduate Studies is the only regionally accredited graduate school for acupuncture, Chinese herbal medicine, and Won Buddhist studies in Pennsylvania, located in Glenside, Pennsylvania. More information about Won Institute of Graduate Studies and its 2020 move is available at www.woninstitute.edu/wononthemove2020 . Follow on Facebook and Instagram . #WonOnTheMove2020

