Wonais Law's John Wonais Named Super Lawyers Rising Star 5 Years Straight in 2026

John Wonais, founder of Wonais Law, LLC, has achieved Super Lawyers Rising Stars recognition for five consecutive years (2022–2026). This consistent peer-reviewed acknowledgment reflects the firm's commitment to providing experienced legal representation in consumer bankruptcy matters for individuals and families throughout the Chicago area. This distinction recognizes attorneys for professional achievement and peer recognition, with only a select percentage of lawyers in each state earning the Rising Stars designation each year.

CHICAGO, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "We understand the financial pressures many Chicago families face," said John Wonais, Founder. "We bring not only legal expertise, but also an understanding of the unique financial circumstances affecting residents in our city."

A Track Record of Focused Service

The multi-year Super Lawyers Rising Stars selection speaks to Wonais Law's role as a dedicated consumer bankruptcy practice. As a Chapter 7 bankruptcy attorney in Chicago Illinois and Chapter 13 bankruptcy attorney in Cook County, John Wonais has built his practice around personalized, client-focused service since being licensed to practice law in Illinois in 2014. A graduate of the University of Illinois College of Law, he's developed deep experience helping people navigate both Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 bankruptcy options, tailoring solutions to each client's specific situation.

Building Confidence Through Consistency

Earning consecutive Super Lawyers Rising Stars selections has strengthened Debt Pros - Wonais Law's standing as a reliable resource for those seeking a Chapter 7 bankruptcy attorney in Chicago or guidance through Chapter 13 proceedings. This ongoing peer endorsement helps reinforce trust—not just with clients facing difficult financial decisions, but also with referral sources throughout the legal community. The recognition reflects both the quality of legal work and a genuine dedication to helping people find meaningful financial relief. This distinction recognizes attorneys for:

Professional achievement and excellence

Peer recognition within the legal community

Consistent high-quality legal service

Based on Wonais Law's work with Chicago-area clients, qualifying for Chapter 7 bankruptcy involves two main steps. First, your household income is compared to the median income for similar-sized households in Illinois—if you're below that median, you generally qualify. If your income is above the median, the firm looks at whether your monthly income (after allowed expenses) could realistically pay back at least 25% of your unsecured debts like credit cards and medical bills.

Individuals and families in Chicago and Cook County facing financial hardship are encouraged to contact Wonais Law, LLC for a consultation. Whether exploring Chapter 7 bankruptcy options or considering Chapter 13 repayment plans, the firm offers personalized guidance to help clients understand their options and take the first step toward financial stability.

Wonais Law, LLC is a Chicago-based consumer bankruptcy law firm dedicated to helping individuals and families achieve financial stability through personalized legal representation. For more information, visit https://chicagodebtpros.com/.

