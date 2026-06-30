Wonder and Zipline Team Up to Bring Drone-Delivered Meals to Texas

New partnership leverages Zipline's proven track record in Texas to expand access to great food through fast, reliable aerial delivery

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wonder, a leading food technology platform, and Zipline, the world's largest autonomous delivery service, today announced a partnership to bring on-demand drone delivery to Wonder locations across Texas. Beginning in January 2027, customers will be able to order meals via drone from select Wonder locations, marking a major step forward in the evolution of food delivery.

Wonder and Zipline partner to bring on-demand drone delivery to Wonder locations across Texas.

Ahead of its planned expansion into Texas in 2027, Wonder is developing the infrastructure needed to lay the foundation for long-term growth across the state and support a scalable drone delivery network. This includes storefront construction, kitchen buildouts, advanced logistics, and ordering technology.

Drone delivery plays a key role in Wonder's strategy to make great food more accessible by increasing speed and reaching areas that may be underserved by traditional delivery models. With its expansive geography, fast-growing metro areas, and strong embrace of innovation, Texas offers an ideal environment to scale these capabilities. By reducing delivery times and improving efficiency, drone technology enables more customers to enjoy fresh, high-quality meals when and where they want them.

By the end of 2027, Wonder expects the majority of its Texas locations will offer drone delivery, beginning in Dallas. Wonder's goal is to bring faster, more flexible service to communities across the state to as many of its locations as possible.

"At Wonder, we're constantly exploring new ways to make great food more accessible," said Tony Hoggett, CEO of Wonder North America. "Partnering with Zipline allows us to push the boundaries of what's possible, combining our innovative food technology platform with world-class drone technology to reach customers in Texas through faster, more convenient delivery and serve them in entirely new ways."

Zipline's electric drones autonomously retrieve orders and quietly fly them directly to customers' homes. To date, Zipline has completed more than 2.5 million autonomous deliveries worldwide across healthcare, food, and retail sectors, with more than 100,000 items available for order today in the U.S.

At Wonder locations, Zipline's system will enable efficient, on-demand fulfillment through automated flights, pickups, and deliveries, seamlessly integrated into Wonder's kitchen and ordering workflows. The service requires no special packaging and can be adopted by restaurants without costly infrastructure changes.

Wonder will also use the Zipline Dropbox, a simple, easy-to-use pickup solution with indoor and outdoor loading capabilities. The Dropbox is flexible to different business layouts and can be rapidly added to locations with no construction. Orders are loaded into a drawer secured by a keypad, and then Zipline autonomously handles the rest, with no waiting and no interaction with drones.

"Every restaurant has menu items they hesitate to put in a delivery bag. Zipline changes that. By taking traffic out of the equation, Wonder can now offer customers their menu with confidence that every meal will arrive exactly as their chefs intended," said Chris Kenney, Head of National Partnerships for Zipline. "Wonder is proving that drone delivery is a growth driver. Customers get a better experience, and restaurants get more demand."

As Wonder continues to scale, partnerships like this will play a critical role in expanding access, improving delivery speed, and building a more resilient and efficient food ecosystem.

About Wonder

Wonder is a mealtime platform built to satisfy every craving without compromise. The platform brings together delivery, pickup, dine-in, meal kits, and chef-driven food innovation in one seamless experience. Wonder features some of the world's most celebrated chefs including Bobby Flay and Marcus Samuelsson, alongside award-winning restaurants such as Tejas Barbecue and Di Fara Pizza. With Wonder's first-of-its-kind multi-restaurant ordering, customers can mix and match dishes from multiple chefs and restaurants in a single order – something no other platform offers.

For more information, visit www.wonder.com.

About Zipline

Zipline is the world's largest and most experienced autonomous delivery service. Today it operates on four continents, makes a delivery somewhere in the world every 20 seconds, and serves more than 5,000 hospitals and health facilities. With more than 135 million commercial autonomous miles flown to date, Zipline is transforming access to healthcare, consumer products, and food. Our customers rely on Zipline to save lives, save them time, increase economic opportunity, and provide logistics at scale. For more information, visit Zipline.com

SOURCE Wonder