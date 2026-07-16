Wonder Announces $650 Million Series D Round at a $9 Billion Pre-Money Valuation

Funding will accelerate Wonder's expansion and investments in robotics, AI and the infrastructure powering more accessible food

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wonder, a leading food technology platform, today announced its $650 million Series D round at a pre-money valuation of $9 billion.

The round has strong participation from existing investors, including Accel, GV (Google Ventures) and New Enterprise Associates (NEA). New investors include certain funds managed by AllianceBernstein, ARK Invest and funds managed by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management.

Wonder is redefining the dining experience by bringing together chef-developed, made-to-order food, unmatched variety, fast delivery and seamless convenience at a great value. The company's proprietary kitchen technology and delivery innovation allow it to create, acquire, host and scale restaurant brands on its platform. Alongside its marketplace — which provides food for now through delivery from hundreds of thousands of local restaurants and beloved national brands nationwide — and its at-home meal solutions that offer food for later, Wonder strives to serve all meal occasions with those same unwavering standards.

The funding will support Wonder's continued physical expansion, marketplace growth, and investments in technology, robotics and artificial intelligence. It builds on Wonder's momentum, with its footprint having tripled from 46 to 140 locations since its last funding announcement in May 2025.

"Wonder was founded with the mission to make great food more accessible," said Marc Lore, Founder and CEO of Wonder. "By building the technology, robotics and infrastructure behind a new kind of food platform, we're making high-quality food more affordable, more convenient and available to more people than ever before. This funding allows us to accelerate that mission."

"It's been exciting to watch the evolution of what Wonder is building — a fundamentally new way for people to access great food, at a level of quality and speed traditional players can't match," said Tony Florence, Co-CEO of NEA. "Our ongoing investment reflects our confidence in that model and in Marc's ability to continue executing at scale."

"Wonder is disrupting an industry that has been slow to change with the kind of scalable, innovative model that we look for across the ARK portfolio," said Cathie Wood, Founder, CEO and CIO of ARK Invest. "We believe Wonder's technology-forward platform is redefining the economics and experience of restaurant-quality food at scale and we're thrilled to support Marc and his team as they continue to execute on that vision."

One of Wonder's core differentiators is its multi-restaurant ordering feature, which ensures that customers never have to compromise since they can select dishes from multiple Wonder restaurants in a single order. Additionally, Wonder's Infinite Kitchen, which includes the only fully automated bowl-making system in live commercial production, deepens its robotics capabilities, transforms how food is prepared and served, and increases throughput in restaurants.

This round also builds on the momentum of several recent Wonder milestones, including a new partnership with Zipline — the world's largest autonomous delivery service — to bring on-demand drone delivery to Texas locations starting next year, and the appointment of industry veteran Jack Hartung to its board of directors.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies and J.P. Morgan acted as placement agents in connection with the Series D funding.

About Wonder

Wonder is a vertically integrated food technology platform built to make great food more accessible. From recipe development to kitchen robotics and autonomous delivery, Wonder owns mealtime from end to end, bringing a level of consistency, quality and speed to new geographies and at price points unattainable by traditional restaurants and delivery platforms. Wonder offers in-house and chef-created concepts, iconic restaurant brands, local restaurants for delivery nationwide and at-home meal kits in one seamless customer experience, with the aim of becoming the world's first choice for every meal. To learn more, visit the Wonder Newsroom and LinkedIn page.

SOURCE Wonder