Wonder Announces More Ways to Discover and Order from Grubhub Restaurants

Eater

Consumers can browse dining options and order from their favorite restaurants directly within the Eater app and website, with Grubhub links now available on restaurant pages on select Eater Maps—making it easier for diners to discover standout options while increasing visibility and engagement for restaurants across the Grubhub network.

Beli

Diners can go from discovering and ranking restaurants in Beli to placing an order on Grubhub in just a few taps. Grubhub ordering links are now integrated directly into restaurant pages within Beli, making it easier than ever to turn trusted recommendations from friends into a delivered meal—while helping restaurants capture demand at the moment of intent.

Amazon's Alexa+

Diners can browse restaurants and place orders through Grubhub using Alexa+, unlocking a seamless, voice-driven ordering experience. Users on Echo Show 8 devices and larger can explore options, build their order, and complete checkout with hands-free navigation through natural dialogue—helping merchants connect with customers in high-intent, convenience-driven moments.

Bilt

Bilt members can turn their housing payments into valuable rewards, including the ability to redeem $10 in Bilt Cash monthly for a $10 Grubhub credit ($120 annually) towards restaurant delivery fulfilled by Grubhub. This benefit delivers ongoing value for diners while helping drive recurring orders and frequency for restaurant partners.

Each partnership integration expands the scale and reach of Grubhub's delivery ecosystem, enhancing the value it creates for both consumers and merchants. These integrations enable more seamless discovery and ordering experiences for diners, while providing restaurants with new avenues to increase visibility and connect with high-intent audiences.

ABOUT WONDER

Wonder is a mealtime platform built to satisfy every craving without compromise. The platform brings together delivery, pickup, dine-in, meal kits, and chef-driven food innovation in one seamless experience. Wonder features some of the world's most celebrated chefs, including Bobby Flay, José Andrés, and Marcus Samuelsson, alongside award-winning restaurants such as Tejas Barbecue and Di Fara Pizza. With Wonder's first-of-its-kind multi-restaurant ordering, customers can mix and match dishes from multiple chefs and restaurants in a single order – something no other platform offers.

For more information, visit www.wonder.com.

ABOUT GRUBHUB

Grubhub is a leading U.S. ordering and delivery marketplace dedicated to connecting customers with their favorite local restaurants, merchants and convenience retailers. Grubhub elevates online ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms, and an improved delivery experience. Part of Wonder, Grubhub features over 415,000 merchants in more than 4,000 U.S. cities.

SOURCE Wonder