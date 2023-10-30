WONDER ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES THE RETURN OF CHRISTMAS IN COLOR

TICKETS GO ON SALE NOVEMBER 1ST

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wonder Entertainment's Christmas In Color drive-through spectacular lights up the night beginning mid November. This year the popular holiday attraction will have 5 locations for families and friends to experience the dazzling display. Tickets go on sale this week, November 1st, 2023. This will be our last year at Bandimere Speedway in Morrison, CO given the sale of that venue.

The mile-long, drive-through light and music display features more than one million LED lights synchronized to upbeat holiday tunes. Guests can enjoy the vibrant displays from the safety and comfort of their cars as they travel through glowing tunnels and past fields of dancing lights and singing snowmen. 

Visitors can experience the immersive holiday light experience at:

SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Bastian Agricultural Center

11161 2200 W,

South Jordan, UT 84095

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, CO

Water World Family Water Park

8800 N Pecos St

Federal Heights, CO 80260

MORRISON, CO

Bandimere Speedway

3051 S Rooney Rd

Morrison, CO 80465

AURORA, CO

Arapahoe County Fairgrounds

25690 E Quincy Ave

Aurora, CO 80016

BOISE, ID

Expo Idaho

5610 N Glenwood St

Garden City, ID 83714

Tickets for the event are on sale 11/1/2023 and can be purchased on the event's website at www.christmasincolor.net.

Preview the fun here - Preview Video. Click here to access Christmas in Color's media images.

About Wonder Entertainment
Wonder Entertainment creates shared experiences that unite people and brands around unforgettable moments. Properties include Christmas In Color, Spooky Lights Show, North Pole Festival, Pumpkin Party, and more to come. Across the brand portfolio, Wonder Entertainment has entertained millions of families throughout North America. Visit www.wonderteam.com for more information.

