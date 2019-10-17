Wonder Hoodie Launches Commercial Division Bullet Defense to Provide Soft Body Armor Solutions to Public Safety and Government Agencies, Campus Environments, Private Security, Field Personnel and Sports and Outdoor Enthusiasts

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wonder Hoodie Inc. has launched a new commercial division, Bullet Defense, to provide government, commercial and enterprise clients with a full line of soft body armor solutions. Bullet Defense is shaking up the traditional body armor industry by manufacturing a full line of clothing that protects the head, torso and legs from bullet and knife threats. Unlike other commercially available products, Bullet Defense provides this level of security in comfortable, everyday clothing – not just bulky vests with inserted plates. The full product line is designed with the latest Kevlar ballistic fabric that's 30% lighter, lasts up to 7 years and retails for a fraction of the industry investment. All research and development, sourced materials and manufacturing is proudly done within the United States.

Bullet Defense Soft Body Armor Solutions for Public and Private Safety, Field Personnel, Campus Environments, Government Agencies, and Sports and Outdoor Enthusiasts.

More information can be found at: http://www.bulletdefense.com

With over 30 commercially available SKU's, Bullet Defense products provide peace of mind to public and private safety officials, corporate and educational campuses, field personnel, government agencies and sporting and outdoor enthusiasts. All Bullet Defense products are lab-certified to NIJ-IIIA specifications with multiple product customizations and configurations available to tailor to individual brands and requirements. The company plans to roll out several new additions to their catalog the first of 2020.

"In 2017 my neighbor was walking home from work when she was approached by an armed man demanding her purse. When she refused to comply, the man shot her 8 times in the chest while her child looked on. Fearful for the safety of myself and family, I searched the Internet for practical and affordable bulletproof products. I couldn't find anything that was suitable for daily wear for women and children, let alone affordable. At that point I set out on a mission to change that. The Wonder Hoodie consumer product has experienced unheard of traction in the marketplace. Now I'm even more excited to launch Bullet Defense to meet the demands of a broader scope of professionals who equally need it," shared Vy Tran, CEO.

The company's products have been featured on Fox, ABC, NBC and CBS along with several other media outlets and industry publications. Shipping is available worldwide.

Full details of the available commercial products can be found by visiting the URL above. Consumer products are available at http://www.wonderhoodie.com

