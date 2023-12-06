Wonder Integrated Group Founder Andrea M. Urioste Joins the Grenville Baker Boys & Girls Club Board of Directors

LOCUST VALLEY, N.Y., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Grenville Baker Boys and Girls Club proudly welcomed Wonder Integrated Group's Co-Founder Andrea Urioste as the newest member of its esteemed board of directors. A passionate advocate for youth empowerment and community development, Andrea brings a wealth of experience and dedication to the organization.

With a career marked by successful marketing initiatives and a commitment to fostering positive change, Andrea's appointment aligns seamlessly with the mission and values of the Grenville Baker Boys and Girls Club and is a strategic move to elevate the Club's presence in the communities it serves.

"Andrea's entrepreneurial acumen is a valuable asset that will undoubtedly enhance our ability to connect with and serve young people. We look forward to harnessing Andrea's marketing prowess to amplify awareness, engage communities, and foster greater support for the organization's initiatives," stated Ramon Reyes, Executive Director, Grenville Baker Boys & Girls Club

"I am honored to join the Board and contribute to an organization that has a profound impact on the lives of young individuals in the community. Marketing communications and outreach are essential in making a meaningful impact, and I am honored to be able to leverage my skills to support the organization's mission," expressed Andrea.

About Wonder Integrated Group:

WonderINgroup creates meaningful marketing campaigns for brands looking to make a positive impact with a more conscious consumer. Offering one integrated solution, the agency handles all aspects of planning, creative design, media buying, content production, and website design & development. WonderINgroup has spent the last 8 years creating positive social impact by executing client campaigns for clients like Closed Loop Partners, The Aspen Institute, and the Marine Stewardship Council.

About Grenville Baker Boys & Girls Club:

Established in 1950, Grenville Baker Boys & Girls Club's mission is to inspire and enable all young people to realize their potential as productive, responsible, and caring citizens and community leaders of tomorrow. For over 70 years, the Club has been at the forefront of youth development, working with children and families of all economic, social, and family circumstances. Welcoming over 200 kids through its doors each day, the Club provides academic support, nutrition, and opportunities for youth to make friends, have fun, and explore their interests.

