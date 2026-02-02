Wonder Juice™ Expands Its Line with Two Bold New Wonder Green Flavors: Clean Green and Veg8 & Cayenne

BAYONNE, N.J., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wonder Juice™, the innovative leader in bold, nutrient-packed cold-pressed juices, proudly announces the launch of two exciting new Wonder Green flavors — Clean Green and Veg8 & Cayenne — expanding the brand's growing portfolio of functional, flavor-forward juices designed to make everyday wellness delicious and accessible.

Developed for today's health-minded consumer seeking both taste and performance, the new flavors bring fresh energy and versatility to the Wonder Juice lineup, offering options for daily detox support, sustained energy, and adventurous palates. The new Clean Green and Veg8 & Cayenne flavors are rolling out now at select retailers nationwide and online at WonderJuice.com.

"Clean Green and Veg8 & Cayenne are a natural evolution of the Wonder Juice brand," said Michele Abo, General Manager. "Our consumers want juices that work harder for them — delivering real nutrition, vibrant flavor, and variety without compromise. These two new blends bring exciting personality to the green juice category, whether you're looking for something refreshing and light or bold with a little heat. They strengthen our lineup and give retailers even more ways to engage shoppers who are building healthier daily habits."

Clean Green

A crisp, refreshing green blend that delivers plant-powered nutrition with bright, approachable flavor. Clean Green is crafted for daily wellness routines, offering a smooth and revitalizing profile that supports cleansing and hydration. Key Ingredients Include:

Kale • Spinach • Green Apple • Cucumber • Lemon • Ginger

Veg8 & Cayenne

Bold and invigorating, Veg8 & Cayenne layers hearty vegetables with a touch of spice for consumers who crave complex flavor and functional benefits. The cayenne adds gentle heat while complementing the natural sweetness of the vegetables. Key Ingredients Include:

Carrot • Beet • Celery • Cucumber • Red Pepper • Tomato • Cayenne • Lemon

About Wonder Juice

Crafted with 100% cold-pressed organic juices, Fair-Trade certified and non-GMO ingredients, and no added water or sugar, Wonder Juice™ redefines what it means to drink healthfully. Wonder Juice™ continues its mission to set a higher standard for sustainable, nutritious beverages — packaged exclusively in 100% recyclable glass bottles.

The Wonder Green Line joins the Wonder Juice collection, which features three unique lines — Wonder Beet, Wonder Melon, and Wonder Lemon — offering 11 vibrant varieties:

Wonder Beet – Four powerhouse blends: Beet + Cherry, Beet + Berry, Beet + Veggie, and Beet + Lemon + Ginger. Beets deliver natural energy and stamina as a nutrient-rich superfood.

– Four powerhouse blends: Beet + Cherry, Beet + Berry, Beet + Veggie, and Beet + Lemon + Ginger. Beets deliver natural energy and stamina as a nutrient-rich superfood. Wonder Melon – A hydrating, antioxidant-packed option with Watermelon Cucumber Basil, Watermelon Lemon Cayenne, and Classic Watermelon. Supports heart and digestive health.

– A hydrating, antioxidant-packed option with Watermelon Cucumber Basil, Watermelon Lemon Cayenne, and Classic Watermelon. Supports heart and digestive health. Wonder Lemon – A zesty lineup with Lemon Basil Jalapeño, Lemon Ginger, and Lemon Mint. Each blend is loaded with vitamin C and antioxidants for immune and energy support.

"Wonder Juice responds to consumers' demand for 100% authentic juices with no shortcuts — no added water, no added sugar," said Michele Abo, General Manager of Kayco Beyond. "Every blend is carefully crafted to deliver a curiously good experience that is both delicious and nourishing."

Wonder Juice is available nationwide. Use the Store Locator tool to find all the locations near you that carry Wonder Juice. Wonder Juice crafts cold-pressed juices made from clean ingredients, bold flavor combinations, and functional nutrition. Designed to support everyday wellness — from hydration and energy to immunity and digestion — each bottle delivers vibrant taste with real benefits. The brand is committed to transparency, quality sourcing, and making better-for-you choices easy and enjoyable.

Website: www.drinkwonderjuices.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drinkwonderjuice/nkwonderjuices/

