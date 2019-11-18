Wonder Media's Sexual Abuse Prevention Animated Series Produced for the Barbara Sinatra Children's Center Foundation, Adopted by the Boy Scouts of America and the Crimes Against Children Research Center

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Protect Yourself Rules," and "Stop the Secrets that Hurt" animated series produced by the edtech animation studio, Wonder Media, for the Barbara Sinatra Children's Center Foundation, not only has attracted 100 million views worldwide, but has been adopted by The Boy Scouts of America to become mandatory viewing for every Cub Scout globally. Additionally, "Education for Justice," an initiative of the United Nations, has placed all of "The Protect Yourself Rules" animations in their video library. Educators in 15,000 cities have downloaded the printable extension lessons to share with their students.

The huge success of this animated series is based on research that shows children will mimic behaviors of an animated character before they absorb advice from an adult. Wonder Media was co-founded by Terry Thoren, the former CEO of Klasky Csupo, Inc, the studio that incubated The Simpsons and produced Rugrats and The Wild Thornberrys.

The Protect Yourself Rules was developed and scripted by child advocates, therapists, and national scholars under the guidance of Dr. Jon Conte, PhD.

"ChildHelp reports that a child abuse claim is made every 10 seconds," said Terry Thoren, CEO and Co-Founder of Wonder Media, "This cannot go on. The medium of animation is a powerful tool that is obviously making a difference. We are dedicated to the well being of children and changing these statistics radically in our lifetime. We are not alone: U.S. Department of Health & Human Services created the Administration for Children & Families, and many private alliances such as the National Children's Alliance and organizations are deeply enrolled in creating awareness to bring these statistics down.

"When Terry Thoren approached the Foundation in 2015 he convinced us as to the powerful nature of animation," said John Thoresen, CEO of the Barbara Sinatra Children's Center Foundation. "We could not be more pleased with the success of our efforts that could not have occurred without the professional direction and animation of Wonder Media."

About: Wonder Media is an animation production studio in Los Angeles, California producing animated stories to connect with children at risk with content that addresses hunger, emergency preparedness, social-emotional learning, critical thinking, autism, nutrition, children with disabilities and children living in a home with an addicted adult. The studio has produced animated lessons for the Global Institute for Habits of Mind, the Barbara Sinatra Children's Center Foundation, the Betty Ford Children's Center, the Hero in You Foundation, the Gabe Alvarado Foundation, the NALC Food Drive, the Boy Scouts of America, the Girl Scouts of America and the Wyland Water Foundation. Wonder Media is also the creator of WonderGrove Story Maker®, which turns classrooms into state-of-the-art animation production studios. Research shows that when students use authentic production tools the experience ignites reading and writing engagement. Story Maker® is in 172 school districts in 24 states nationwide.

