Wonder Natural Foods Corp.'s Better 'n Peanut Butter Brand Expands Under New Ownership

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wonder Natural Foods Corp., a producer of low-fat, low-calorie peanut spreads under the registered trademarked brand name Better 'n Peanut Butter®, has undergone a change of hands over the past year that has brought a new look and feel to the company. With the change in ownership has come a focus on increasing distribution of the peanut spread products at new retailers and online to reach a whole new crop of consumers.

In 2018, Wickapogue Management, LLC acquired Wonder Natural Foods Corp. and has since established several initiatives focused on developing new product innovation strategies as well as brand strategies to grow its retail and online channels. The company has reinvigorated Better 'n Peanut Butter by repositioning the brand with a new packaging design and establishing an enhanced digital footprint with an upgraded website and e-commerce platform. The team has also developed a campaign to boost the brand's social media presence, which included the creation of new Instagram and Facebook pages.

To help spread the word, outside national sales and distribution teams have joined the company to better grow the business from a retail standpoint. Wonder Natural Foods Corp. also hired a public relations firm to assist with marketing efforts. Due to the changes and additions to the team, Better 'n Peanut Butter products can now be purchased in over 2,500 stores nationally with the goal of being available in upwards of 3,000 stores by year end.

"At Wonder Natural Foods Corp. our mission is to produce the best-tasting, low-fat and low-calorie peanut spreads that people can incorporate into their mealtime routines," said Amy Farkas, COO at Wonder Natural Foods Corp. "We are always striving to bring our innovative products to a broader audience, and modernizing the brand and expanding distribution has allowed us to introduce our peanut spreads to a new generation of fans."

Better 'n Peanut Butter peanut spreads have only 100 calories per serving, 85% less fat than traditional peanut butter and are a 33% more efficient source of protein than national brands of peanut butter. They contain no palm oil, are gluten and dairy free and are available in Original, Low Sodium, Chocolate and Banana flavors. Products can be found at major grocers nationwide and online. For more information, visit betternpeanutbutter.com, or @betternpb on Facebook and Instagram.

About Wonder Natural Foods Corp.

Based in Southampton, NY, Wonder Natural Foods Corp. markets, produces and distributes a line of peanut spreads which are low-fat and low calorie, under the registered trademarked brand name Better 'n Peanut Butter®. The company also has a high protein peanut powder under the brand Peanut Wonder. In addition to its line of peanut spreads, the Company has a robust product pipeline that includes Asian satay sauces, additional protein powder offerings and innovative packaging solutions.

