Wonder Supports the USO as a Force Behind the Forces(SM) with "Camo for the Cause"

"We are honored to support the tireless efforts the USO provides to those in U.S. military communities and proud to provide resources for the many USO programs and services to connect them to family, home, and country," said Shan Daniels, Wonder brand manager, Flowers Foods. "May is the official 'Military Appreciation' month and summer, the perfect season to remember those who serve as we celebrate with picnics, parades and backyard get-togethers in honor of active duty, Guard, Reserve and military veteran communities."

The Wonder "Camo for the Cause" campaign is designed to help the USO further its mission and will feature prominent in-store grocery displays with limited edition Wonder and USO co-branded packaging and media support through July 31.

"The USO is proud to join forces with Wonder bread and we value their support of our men and women in uniform who ensure our freedom," said Michael Hoar, Vice President of Corporate Alliances, USO. "Wonder bread and Flower Bakeries are great additions to our list of partners who stand with us as a Force Behind the ForcesSM. The USO recognizes the importance of empowering Americans and American brands to stand behind our heroes. Our partnership with Wonder bread is an important step in furthering our work and raising awareness of the military among consumers."

About Wonder Bread

One of America's most loved food brands, the Wonder brand family of breads and buns offer a taste and experience remembered from childhood. Look for one of these varieties in supermarkets around the country: Wonder Classic White, Wonder "Made With" Whole Grain White, and Wonder 100 percent Whole Wheat breads and Wonder hamburger and hot dog buns.

About Flowers Foods

Headquartered in Thomasville, Ga., Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is one of the largest producers of fresh packaged bakery foods in the United States with 2017 sales of $3.9 billion. Flowers operates bakeries across the country that produce a wide range of bakery products. Among the company's top brands are Nature's Own, Wonder, Tastykake, and Dave's Killer Bread. Learn more at www.flowersfoods.com.

About the USO

The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, we are united in our commitment to connect our service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort, and support. The USO is a private, nonprofit organization, not a government agency. Our programs, services and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, support of our corporate partners, and the dedication of our volunteers and staff.

In addition to individual donors and corporate sponsors, the USO is supported by President's Circle Partners: A. James & Alice B. Clark Foundation, AT&T, Bob & Dolores Hope Foundation, The Boeing Company, Clark Construction Group, LLC, The Coca-Cola Company, FedEx, Harris Teeter, Jeep, Johnson & Johnson, Kroger, Mission BBQ, NFL, Southern New Hampshire University and Four-Star Partners: Altria, BBMC Mortgage, BIC, GEICO, Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, Prudential, Target, TKS, USAA and the Wawa Foundation. We are also supported through the United Way and Combined Federal Campaign (CFC-11381). To join us in this important mission, and to learn more about the USO, please visit uso.org.

