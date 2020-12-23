Wonder Woman 1984 Director Patty Jenkins Works with Colorado Multicultural Magazine Ahead of Movie's Christmas Premiere

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Director Patty Jenkins worked exclusively with Colorado's Culturs magazine to discuss how growing up cross-culturally shaped her work on the making of Wonder Woman 1984, which premieres in U.S. theatres and on HBO Max Christmas Day.

Having made her first trip abroad at six months old, Jenkins grew up in South East Asia, Europe and multiple U.S. states as her family followed her fighter pilot father when he served in the military.

Culturs Magazine Fall 2020 Cover featuring Wonder Woman 1984 Director Patty Jenkins Culturs Magazine 2020 Holiday Lookbook

Jenkins spoke with the Editor-in-Chief of Culturs, Doni Aldine, on set in London and through interviews, to unfold key elements of the director's cross-cultural upbringing and how that provides a more comprehensive worldview than expected. It's a storyline that those who grew up military, current military children and individuals who grew up globally or geographically mobile can relate.

Speaking on the current upheaval of many of our social systems, Jenkins uses her platform to try and be part of a positive change. "I was so proud to be a part of the gender conversation in the last movie, but Wonder Woman is about saving the world, and we have big problems. Interestingly she is talking about what we're going through right now in this movie which is: We can be better than this," Jenkins said.

On newsstands now, this historic Fort Collins-based print publication celebrates cross-cultural identity with special emphasis on people of color. Culturs' content amplifies voices of hidden diversity for Military B.R.A.T.s, immigrants, refugees, Third Culture Kids and multi-ethnic people. Find the publication for $9.99 at Army and Air Force Exchange Service Stores, Whole Foods, Sprouts and Books-a-Million. The current issue and all archive issues also may be found at the Colorado State University Bookstore and Wolverine Farm and PublikHouse in Fort Collins. Locate a store near you at Cultursmag.com/United-States-Print-Stores, or subscribe at Cultursmag.com

ABOUT: Culturs is a global multicultural philanthropic brand that brings lifestyle content to culturally fluid populations whose lives are punctuated by "straddling" different cultures during their formative years. The missing "e" in CULTURS represents the population's hidden diversity. Proceeds support cross-cultural education around the globe. For more information, visit www.Cultursmag.com

