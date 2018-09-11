Wonder Women Tech Challenges Traditional Tech Culture, Champions Inclusivity

LONG BEACH, Calif., Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands will gather at the Long Beach Convention Center Oct. 5-6, 2018, for Wonder Women Tech, an international conference that highlights, celebrates and supports women and the underrepresented in STEAM industries (science, technology, engineering, arts and math). Under this year's theme #WeAreInnovators, the event will explore innovation, diversity and inclusion initiatives, career and leadership development, and more through activities including speaking sessions, networking opportunities, workshops and a free career fair.

"Women constitute more than half of the population, yet only about 20 percent of executive roles at tech companies are filled by women," said Lisa Mae Brunson, founder of Wonder Women Tech. "STEAM industries are driving our future and we demand a seat at the table. Wonder Women Tech aims to provide a platform for women and underrepresented groups in STEAM fields to network, share stories and empower each other."

Panel discussions, coding classes and workshops will give attendees the opportunity to hear from notable thought leaders from companies such as Google, Intel, Microsoft, ModCloth, Linkedin, Facebook, Blizzard, the Kapor Center, Oracle, Mount Saint Mary's University, Intuit, Walmart and more. Special guests include: CJ Jones, a deaf actor featured in "Baby Driver" and the upcoming film "Avatar 2"; Tania Katan, co-creator of the #ItWasNeverADress campaign; and rapper, producer and technologist Arabian Prince, founder of iNov8 Next Open Labs. Guests will enjoy a special musical performance by Val Vigoda — who performed an introduction for Michelle Obama — on Oct. 6.

Wonder Women Tech has partnered with the host city, Long Beach, to ensure programming is relevant and accessible to the local community. Long Beach Unified School District will facilitate travel arrangements for more than 160 middle school students to participate in the conference's Junior Innovation Camp.

"It's especially exciting that the Wonder Women Tech conference is led by women and will include interactive educational experiences," said Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia. "By partnering with and hosting the conference here in Long Beach, we hope to inspire girls and underrepresented groups to join the ranks of pioneers in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics."

In addition to learning best practices and gaining industry insights, attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy a Mindfulness Zone, sponsored by MINDBODY Inc.; a Women of Color Mixer, hosted by Google; STEAM camps for youth, sponsored by Microsoft; a mommy lounge and daycare; VR experiences; a networking/co-working space sponsored by The Hivery; and a mini fashion tech show.

A career fair and expo, sponsored by Jobbio, will be hosted in conjunction with the conference, free of charge. A special Dress for Success event sponsored by ModCloth and hosted by The Riveter, a co-working space for women in Los Angeles, will take place Sept. 28, 2018. The event will invite up to 200 women to select an outfit to wear for the career fair at Wonder Women Tech on Oct. 6.

"Conversations about diversity, inclusivity and representation in STEAM are more important than ever before," said Brunson. "We're thrilled to hold Wonder Women Tech in Long Beach for the third consecutive year, and continue building the future we want to see locally and throughout the world."

Additional sponsors of the conference include Deloitte, Lyft, Compass, PwC, Svaha USA, NYU Stern Executive MBA, Benchmark, Digital Realty, Edlio, 8th Light, Jay Pryor Coaching, Laserfiche, Intuit, the Long Beach Innovation Team, Zillow Group, Sprint Accessibility and Long Beach Public Library.

To register for Wonder Women Tech click HERE. To learn more about the organization and supporting its mission, click HERE.

About Wonder Women Tech

Wonder Women Tech (WWT) is a nonprofit organization and ecosystem that produces year-round programming and national and international conferences that highlight, educate and celebrate women and the underrepresented in STEAM industries (science, technology, engineering, arts and math), innovation and entrepreneurialism. Our conferences and programming offer a variety of speakers, panel discussions, coding classes, workshops, hackathons, diversity career fair, STEAM camps, community inclusion activities, thought leadership and other dynamic programming geared towards empowering women, girls, people of color, the LGBTQ community, the underrepresented and diverse communities. We seek to create a shift in diversity and inclusion within STEAM industries by offering revolutionary content and impactful discussions.

