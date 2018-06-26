Wonder Workshop Hosts Teach Wonder Day to Help Elementary, Middle School Teachers Bring Coding and Robotics to Classrooms

As part of Teach Wonder Day, Wonder Workshop will be offering the Teach Wonder bundles at the discounted price of $150 for one day only. The bundles combine the highly engaging and effective robots, Dash and Cue, with 12-hour high quality, in-depth online courses that educate teachers on the background for computer science and robotics, and how to best integrate these tools into their classrooms.

The Teach Wonder program is being shown at Wonder Workshop's booth (5418) this week at ISTE 2018 in Chicago at McCormick Place West Building.

The new "Introduction to Coding and Robotics with Cue" course is part of Wonder Workshop's solutions for middle school classrooms, which include the award-winning Cue robot, the "Applied Robotics Curriculum," and the Cue for Education app, designed specifically with teachers' needs in mind.

"This is the first time I've seen professional learning for STEM that actually breaks away from the basic marshmallows and spaghetti challenges. This is deeply embedded with pedagogy and resources that help the participant grow professionally," said Dyane Smokorowski, Instructional Technology Coach at Andover Public Schools in Wichita, Kansas.

"Our robots are on a mission to create a meaningful, engaging learning experience for students of all ages," said Vikas Gupta, CEO and co-founder of Wonder Workshop. "With Teach Wonder, we are providing all teachers the training they need to confidently bring computer science into their classrooms, with the goal of enabling every student to develop problem solving skills gained from learning to code."

Most parents, teachers, and principals expect schools to offer access to computer science experiences for students. However, recent research from Gallup found that 42 percent of principals and 73 percent of superintendents cite inadequate teacher training as a barrier to expanding access to computer science within their schools and districts. The Teach Wonder Program provides teachers with the knowledge and tools to thoughtfully integrate coding and robotics into the classroom.

The Teach Wonder program is available to all teachers at www.teachwonder.com or through our partners.

About Wonder Workshop

Founded in 2012, Wonder Workshop's mission is to spark creativity with kids of all ages, inspiring lifelong learning through our clever robotics platform. We are committed to helping children succeed in the 21st century and developing in-depth experiences that balance fun and learning, promote collaboration, and provide enduring value to both girls and boys at home and in the classroom. Our award-winning robots are used in more than 20,000 elementary and middle schools worldwide.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wonder-workshop-hosts-teach-wonder-day-to-help-elementary-middle-school-teachers-bring-coding-and-robotics-to-classrooms-300672596.html

SOURCE Wonder Workshop

Related Links

https://www.makewonder.com

