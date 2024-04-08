AUSTIN, Texas, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wonderbelly , known for its effective digestive medicine, clean* ingredients and tasty flavors, today announced the launch of its latest product: Wonderbelly Bloat + Gas Relief. The launch marks a considerable milestone in Wonderbelly's goal to become the go-to brand for all things digestive health as the company grows into a second category of digestive medicine. Wonderbelly Bloat + Gas Relief is now available to consumers at Target, on Target.com and Amazon.com.

Wonderbelly Expands its Suite of Digestive Health Medicines with Launch of Bloat + Gas Relief Post this Wonderbelly launches Bloat + Gas Relief in two delicious flavors, Strawberry Shortcake and Mango Smoothie.

Wonderbelly products offer the same highly effective relief as leading medicine brands with a focus on clean ingredients that are Non-GMO and Clean Label Project Certified. Wonderbelly Bloat + Gas Relief has been expertly formulated to effectively combat symptoms like bloating, gas discomfort, abdominal pressure, and associated fullness. Boasting extra strength with 125mg of Simethicone, the company's new medicine comes in two enticing flavors: Strawberry Shortcake and Mango Smoothie.

"From the very beginning, we've been committed to reimagining the digestive health experience so that people can feel good about feeling good. After launching Wonderbelly Antacid last year, we're thrilled to expand into a new digestive category to offer consumers highly effective bloat and gas relief in two delicious flavors we know people will love," says Wonderbelly founder Lucas Kraft. "Ultimately, Bloat + Gas represents a natural progression for Wonderbelly and a direct response to consumer demand for medicine that reflects their modern values. We've worked hard with our retail partners to identify customer needs and are proud to deliver a solution that gives them exactly what they're looking for."

Building upon the success of Wonderbelly Antacid, which has rapidly become a consumer favorite with over one thousand five-star reviews, Wonderbelly Bloat + Gas Relief further cements Wonderbelly's role as a trailblazer in the rapidly evolving segment of modern digestive health medicine.

"It's great to see Wonderbelly really resonate with consumer demand in the medicine space, particularly with trends towards clean ingredients and more sustainable packaging," says brain-gut expert Emeran Mayer, MD (emeranmayer.com). "I'm excited to continue to support Wonderbelly as they expand their offerings to provide relief for a range of digestive health symptoms."

Wonderbelly is committed to using recyclable packaging, with bottles made solely of metal to reduce the use of plastic. Produced by one of the leading OTC manufacturers in the United States, Wonderbelly's products and novel packaging undergo rigorous testing, adhering to the stringent standards set for major pharmaceutical products. Wonderbelly can be found in Target and at retail locations across the country, like Wegmans, Meijer, Kroger, Fred Meyer, Fresh Thyme, Giant Eagle*, Raley's*, Harris Teeter, Central Market, Erewhon, Earth Fare, MOM's Organic.

*Wonderbelly defines clean medicine as formulated using pharmaceutical active ingredients with inactive ingredients that are Clean Label Project-Certified, vegan, Non-GMO, and free of artificial dyes, artificial sweeteners, talc, titanium dioxide, parabens, gluten, and dairy.

For more information about Wonderbelly, please visit Wonderbelly.com

For visual assets, please see Dropbox

PR Contact:

[email protected]

About Wonderbelly

Wonderbelly™ is a digestive health medicine company founded by brothers Lucas and Noah Kraft. Wonderbelly makes effective and tasty digestive health medicine free from dyes, artificial sweeteners, talc, titanium dioxide, and genetically modified ingredients. Wonderbelly offers two products, Wonderbelly Antacid™ and Wonderbelly Bloat + Gas Relief™, in an assortment of delicious flavors. The company is committed to using recyclable packaging, including metal bottles and compostable on-the-go pouches, to reduce the use of plastic.

SOURCE Wonderbelly