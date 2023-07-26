Wonderbird Spirits Expands Distillery + Overall Brand

News provided by

Wonderbird Spirits

26 Jul, 2023, 11:18 ET

DALLAS, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wonderbird Spirits, the beloved gin distillery out of Taylor, MS is expanding their distillery as well as their brand. Wonderbird Spirits desired to put Mississippi on the map for something they weren't known for - gin. After experiencing tremendous success in the Georgia market, Wonderbird has taken flight in Texas, South Carolina and Tennessee. With cocktail placement in Charleston's very own Sorelle as well as garnering attention in Sean Brock's concepts in Nashville and then landing on multiple Hai Hospitality menus in Texas, Wonderbird is proud of the product that they are consistently pouring in the world of spirits.

Since launching, Wonderbird has garnered press in The Local Palate Magazine, Southern Living and Cheers Magazine while landing on some high profile cocktail menus in Atlanta such as Canoe, Storico Fresco Ristorante, Lyla Lila, all of Buckhead Life Restaurant Group, Little Bear and more. The No. 61 Gin won two gold medals at the San Francisco World Spirits competition in 2020. Wonderbird also proudly hangs their hat on the recognition they received in Garden & Gun Made in the South awards in 2021, taking both drink and overall winner with their No. 97 Magnolia Experimental Gin.

From grain to glass, they ferment Mississippi Delta rice to make the base spirit. Their approach, which borrows from traditional sake making, is what makes it uniquely special, they say. The rice, sourced from a beautiful farming operation in the Mississippi Delta, is the cornerstone of the gin. The brand also forages two of Wonderbird's ten ingredients — red clover tops and fresh loblolly pine shoots — from the twenty acre property outside of Oxford.

"You can smell and taste it straight from the Mississippi ground," says co-owner Rob Forster. "That's something we're very proud of."

After three years in Taylor building their reputation as a maker of grain-to-glass, award-winning gins, it is a thrill to witness a significant distillery expansion that will see the footprint triple and in time allow the team to produce their spirits at far greater volumes with added efficiency and optimization. 

CONTACT:
[email protected]

SOURCE Wonderbird Spirits

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.