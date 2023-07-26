Wonderbird Spirits Expands Distillery + Overall Brand

DALLAS, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wonderbird Spirits, the beloved gin distillery out of Taylor, MS is expanding their distillery as well as their brand. Wonderbird Spirits desired to put Mississippi on the map for something they weren't known for - gin. After experiencing tremendous success in the Georgia market, Wonderbird has taken flight in Texas, South Carolina and Tennessee. With cocktail placement in Charleston's very own Sorelle as well as garnering attention in Sean Brock's concepts in Nashville and then landing on multiple Hai Hospitality menus in Texas, Wonderbird is proud of the product that they are consistently pouring in the world of spirits.

Since launching, Wonderbird has garnered press in The Local Palate Magazine, Southern Living and Cheers Magazine while landing on some high profile cocktail menus in Atlanta such as Canoe, Storico Fresco Ristorante, Lyla Lila, all of Buckhead Life Restaurant Group, Little Bear and more. The No. 61 Gin won two gold medals at the San Francisco World Spirits competition in 2020. Wonderbird also proudly hangs their hat on the recognition they received in Garden & Gun Made in the South awards in 2021, taking both drink and overall winner with their No. 97 Magnolia Experimental Gin.

From grain to glass, they ferment Mississippi Delta rice to make the base spirit. Their approach, which borrows from traditional sake making, is what makes it uniquely special, they say. The rice, sourced from a beautiful farming operation in the Mississippi Delta, is the cornerstone of the gin. The brand also forages two of Wonderbird's ten ingredients — red clover tops and fresh loblolly pine shoots — from the twenty acre property outside of Oxford.

"You can smell and taste it straight from the Mississippi ground," says co-owner Rob Forster. "That's something we're very proud of."

After three years in Taylor building their reputation as a maker of grain-to-glass, award-winning gins, it is a thrill to witness a significant distillery expansion that will see the footprint triple and in time allow the team to produce their spirits at far greater volumes with added efficiency and optimization.

