WonderBotz celebrates another ReconBotz award

PRINCETON, N.J., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WonderBotz was recognized at the Future of Finance Summit in Mumbai on May 16, 2024 for our AI-powered prebuilt solution, ReconBotz. This is our third award for our analyst recognized ReconBotz solution which was originally released in 2018. Last month's event touted WonderBotz as a leader for this prebuilt solution within our Finance and Accounting Automation Suite.

"WonderBotz is thrilled to be named the Innovative Solutions in Finance 2024 Provider for ReconBotz. This solution is creating measurable value and greater speed to close–often cutting days off of close–for our customers across the globe.", said Steve LaValle, Co-CEO of WonderBotz.

The event's theme, " Redefine the Role of Future Ready Finance Leader," focused on sharing tools, technologies, and strategies that CFOs and other finance leaders now must navigate to stay competitive in this rapidly changing market.

WonderBotz, this year's featured Automation partner, shared how AI-Powered Automation is creating huge efficiency gains in the finance industry, and is even competing with costly per-seat SaaS solutions. Cost savings has always been a major driver, but improved data governance and AI-driven insights are changing the game and WonderBotz is at the helm.

"WonderBotz has helped organizations automate their bank and GL reconciliation processes. Satisfying this repeated demand inspired us to develop a reusable framework that today is now a 3-time award-winning solution. As is the same for our other prebuilt solutions, it is fast to deploy, easy to configure, and delivers immediate value.", said Vivek Goel, Head of India and Growth Markets, who was there to accept the award for WonderBotz. "Our clients have experienced up to 90% reduction in reconciliation cycle time, and can benefit from this modernization despite legacy systems. The power of ReconBotz is its ability to interact with any system of record."

For more information on this award-winning solution, visit ReconBotz

About WonderBotz

WonderBotz LLC, managed by industry leaders, delivers AI-Powered Intelligent Automation through managed prebuilt solutions, RPA-as-a-Service, and custom development. With our help, organizations employ digital workers to drive productivity and create a competitive advantage. We bring technical excellence, innovation, and high-quality standards to every engagement, no matter what.

For more information, visit wonderbotz.com

