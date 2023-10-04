WonderBotz Doubles Down on Manufacturing and Supply Chain Automation

With a strategic hire Bhavesh Joshi as Industry Practice Leader

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WonderBotz is committed to Powering Intelligent Automation for business outcomes, no matter what. That enthusiasm is expanding with a strategic hire, as we welcome Bhavesh Joshi to the WonderBotz Team as an Industry Practice Leader.

WonderBotz is thrilled to welcome Bhavesh Joshi to the WonderBotz Team as an Industry Practice Leader. His professional experience spans P&L leadership, strategy, operations, cash flow improvement and supply chain management in various industries. His focus will be on the manufacturing, energy, and life science industries.

Bhavesh's professional experience spans P&L leadership, strategy, operations, cash flow improvement and supply chain management in various industries. Bhavesh has also led or mentored more than 120 Lean Six Sigma projects. At WonderBotz, he will actively work on solutioning and with customer teams on delivering fit for purpose roadmaps and deliverables. He loves visioning, discovery, and implementation. He has developed various AI-enabled solutions with and for strategic customers to enable their Industry 4.0 strategy. 

"If you are in the manufacturing, energy, or life science industries, please reach out for strategic insights on intelligent automation and operationalizing AI. I enjoy helping leaders and managers with fast-paced improvements in their operations, field service, and supply chain, as well as reduction in COGS and SG&A," said Bhavesh Joshi.

With 22 years of experience Bhavesh is an accomplished strategy and results-driven delivery leader who has worked with hundreds of customers in delivering lasting strategic improvements with intelligent automation and related enabling technologies. Prior to joining WonderBotz, he held leadership and P&L roles at companies such as HNI Corp, DHL, Baker Hughes, Circor International, and KF Valves. He was an industry practice leader at UiPath, enabling manufacturing, energy and utilities industries verticalization. He created a methodology to integrate operational excellence with intelligent automation.

"We're excited to have Bhavesh join the WonderBotz team. He'll be instrumental in helping us drive the growing success of our Intelligent Automation program. Bhavesh's deep experience in the field of Manufacturing, Energy and Supply chain Automation will help WonderBotz serve our customers and expand our practice in the space," said Steve LaValle, Co-CEO.

About WonderBotz

WonderBotz LLC, managed by industry leaders, powers best-of-breed Intelligent Automation through managed prebuilt solutions, RPA-as-a-Service, and customized services. With our help, organizations employ digital workers to drive productivity and create a competitive advantage. We bring technical excellence, innovation, and high-quality standards to every engagement, no matter what.

