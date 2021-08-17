Wondercide Announces New Plant-Powered Pest Protection Products

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondercide, the leader in safe and effective pest protection for pets, people, homes, and yards announced today two new products that expand their plant-powered lineup. Ant & Roach Home + Kitchen aerosol spray ($14.99 MSRP) featuring Geraniol and Lemongrass Oil and Fruit Fly Trap Home + Kitchen ($12.99 MSRP) join the Wondercide family of products designed to Treat Nature with Nature™. The new solutions will be available for purchase online at Wondercide.com and Amazon.com.

Wondercide's NEW Fruit Fly Trap Home + Kitchen and Ant & Roach Home + Kitchen are part of the Wondercide 360° Protection System and help families stay bug-free and worry-free all year long. The plant-powered solution to get rid of fruit flies is here! Wondercide's Fruit Fly Trap Home + Kitchen is your easy tool to keep these annoying bugs away from the fun.

The botanical-based Ant & Roach aerosol is propelled by CO2 (carbon dioxide) and doesn't contain VOCs (volatile organic compounds). It offers a fast kill and quick knockdown of pesky bugs, including ants, roaches, spiders, fleas, carpet beetles, earwigs, silverfish, stink bugs, sowbugs, and more. The aerosol is designed for use throughout the home on surfaces where pests may be found or hiding. The Fruit Fly Trap is a targeted self-contained solution that attracts and kills these annoying bugs. It starts working as soon as the lid is removed and lasts for up to 21 days.

Like the rest of the Wondercide lineup, Ant & Roach aerosol and Fruit Fly Trap are 25b products (deemed by the EPA to be "minimum risk" to humans and the environment) and cruelty-free – tested only on the bugs they're designed to eliminate. Packaging is recyclable once empty. These new products are part of Wondercide's 360-degree protection system and pair well with Indoor Pest Control for whole-house treatment as well as Outdoor Pest Control to eliminate bugs at the source outside.

"We're spending more time at home and in our backyards, so I'm thrilled to be able to offer two new products that will keep families safely protected so they can focus on life's special moments – and not on the bugs," said Stephanie Boone, Founder and CEO of Wondercide. "These easy-to-use, innovative, plant-powered solutions will help make everyday life better for Packs of every kind, everywhere."

Wondercide is on a mission to provide safe, effective protection for families across the country so they can enjoy bug-free, worry-free moments both inside and outside the home. To date, Wondercide has protected over one million families and counting! For more information visit www.wondercide.com.

About Wondercide

Founded in 2009 and as seen on Shark Tank in 2016, Wondercide is an Austin, TX company on a mission to protect pets, people, and homes from pests like fleas, ticks, and mosquitoes with safe, plant-based, proven-to-work solutions. The signature line of products is powered by the purest, highest-quality essential oils and the ingredients are sourced responsibly from U.S. companies committed to sustainable business practices. Wondercide is woman-founded, eco-conscious, family-friendly, and made in the USA. To date, they've protected over one million families. Wondercide is driven by Fierce Love® to help you Protect Your Pack® and is available for purchase on Wondercide.com, Amazon.com, Chewy.com, and at select pet-specialty retail stores nationwide. For more information visit wondercide.com.

Media Contact

Jenna Scherz

(770-714-2342)

[email protected]

SOURCE Wondercide

Related Links

http://www.wondercide.com/

