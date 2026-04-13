Wondercide Expands Household Line with New Pack-Friendly Disinfectant

Powered by Hypochlorous Acid, this daily surface disinfectant kills 99.99% of listed viruses and bacteria, helping families disinfect fearlessly on hard, non-porous surfaces in kitchens, pet areas, and everyday life.

AUSTIN, Tex., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondercide, the company on a mission to Protect Your Pack®, announces the launch of Wondercide Multi-Surface Disinfectant, an EPA-registered disinfecting spray that kills 99.99% of listed bacteria and viruses. Powered by hypochlorous acid, this ready-to-use formula is designed for everyday life, with no gloves or rinsing required, even on food-contact surfaces, when used as directed.

High-touch surfaces, handled with Wondercide at work. Wondercide Multi-Surface Disinfectant: kills 99.9% of germs. Safe for food-contact surfaces, tough on germs.

Today's families are looking for cleaning solutions they can feel good about bringing into their homes. Wondercide Multi-Surface Disinfectant offers a simple, thoughtful approach with an active ingredient made using just two ingredients: salt and water. The result is an effective, easy-to-use option that breaks down to a saline solution, making it suitable for use on food-contact surfaces when used as directed, without the need for wiping or rinsing.

Inspired by the way the human immune system responds to unwanted microbes, the formula uses hypochlorous acid (HOCl), a compound naturally produced by white blood cells. This EPA-registered disinfectant eliminates 99.99% of listed bacteria and viruses on hard, non-porous surfaces, including countertops, highchairs, pet bowls, and toys.

From kitchen counters and bathroom sinks to pet feeding stations and high-touch areas like doorknobs and trash cans, Wondercide Multi-Surface Disinfectant supports a cleaner, more refreshed home. It also tackles odor-causing bacteria at the source, leaving spaces fresh without added fragrances or residue.

"Wondercide Multi-Surface Disinfectant brings together a powerful disinfectant and everyday peace of mind," said a Wondercide spokesperson. "Families shouldn't have to choose between performance and a formula they feel confident using around their loved ones. With this launch, we're continuing to create solutions that help protect the whole pack."

Wondercide Multi-Surface Disinfectant is now available nationwide, online and in stores, including Amazon and Wondercide.com, for $24.99 (32 oz).

To explore Wondercide's full lineup of pet, pest protection, and home cleaning solutions, visit Wondercide.com or follow along on Instagram and TikTok at @wondercide for tips, routines, and everyday ways to help Protect Your Pack®.

About Wondercide

Wondercide is an Austin-based, woman-founded company on a mission to help you Protect Your Pack® with plant-powered protection from bugs for pets, family, and home. Since 2009, the company has redefined what effective pest control means for families seeking plant-powered alternatives—delivering lab-proven, independently tested solutions that harness the power of nature and are designed to deliver reliable performance with ingredients you can feel good about.

Featured on Shark Tank and trusted by over 22 million people and pets, Wondercide provides science-backed protection that works indoors, outdoors, and everywhere in between, safe around the whole pack when used as directed.

Wondercide products are available at Wondercide.com, Amazon, Chewy, and select national and independent retailers across the U.S., including PetSmart, Pet Supplies Plus, and Petco

SOURCE Wondercide