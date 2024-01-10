WonderED K-12 Academy Announces Transition to New Innovative Approach for Online K-12 Education

News provided by

WonderED K-12 Academy

10 Jan, 2024, 07:00 ET

The former Dream Academy Schools also announces its new name, WonderED K-12 Academychosen to represent its ground-breaking education option for all K-12 students.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WonderED K-12 Academy, the leading online K-12 school for student-driven learning, today announces its shift to their new pioneering online approach to education, designed to ensure that students are learning, safe, happy, and growing. Formerly known as Dream Academy Schools, the Cognia-accredited online school currently has 200 students and expects to expand to over 500 in 2024.

Continue Reading

"We are changing education by giving students and families a voice," said Jamie Maloney, Founder and CEO. "Sometimes traditional brick and mortar schools are not the right answer for a student. Perhaps the student needs a different educational pace, more creative options, a faster route to graduation, a safer learning environment, a more robust homeschooling experience, the flexibility to choose when or where education happens, or a myriad of other reasons. WonderED K-12 Academy is designed specifically for those students," explained Maloney.

The online school provides competency-based, personalized learning that incorporates academics within projects driven by the student's interests and passions, bringing the "wonder" back into learning. Students work at their own pace, at any time, from anywhere. New students are assessed for skills and competencies, and a personalized learning plan is created for them based on where they are now and their desired pathway to graduation. High school students may even earn college credits, and graduate with a college associate degree.

"The result of these innovative methods is exceptional student engagement and academic progress. We understand that online education requires significant student and parental support, and we have staffed and implemented online technology to ensure that. Though 'innovative education' is often claimed, we have truly incorporated all the elements to deliver on that promise," Maloney stated.

For additional information, visit www.WonderEDk12.com.

About WonderED
WonderED K-12 Academy is a Cognia-accredited online school that uniquely combines a competency-based learning curriculum, a project-based learning approach, and a personalized education plan for each student. Its flexible online technology allows students to do their work at any time and from anywhere, with access for students, families, and teachers.

SOURCE WonderED K-12 Academy

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.