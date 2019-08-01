Wonderful Halos® Mandarins Rank As America's No. 1 Healthy Snack Brand

New to the list this year is Wonderful Pistachios, which also proved to be a fan favorite among parents and kids with 73 percent of parents saying they "love" or "like" the brand, and 55 percent of parents stating they believe Wonderful Pistachios are "healthy and good for kids."

"The Pure Goodness of Halos' sweet, seedless and easy-to-peel mandarins continues to win over the hearts and minds of parents and kids year-over-year, as America's most-loved healthy snack brand," said Adam Cooper, senior vice president of marketing at The Wonderful Company. "We are thrilled that parents and kids also recognize and adore Wonderful Pistachios as a healthy snack that's gaining popularity on their grocery lists. As today's consumers seek healthier snack options, it's fantastic that Wonderful Halos and Wonderful Pistachios have become parents and kids 'go-to' as the fun-to-eat, healthy food brands they love most."

As YouTube once again reigned supreme, topping this year's Smarty Pants list as the No. 1 brand ranked by kids ages 6-12, Halos also launched one of its biggest influencer marketing campaigns this season. The brand continued its successful partnership with 7-year-old Ryan of Ryan ToysReview, one of YouTube's top video creators boasting over one billion views per month and nearly 21 million subscribers. Halos was the first produce brand to partner with the No. 1 YouTube star. Ryan's YouTube videos from the past two seasons that spotlight Wonderful Halos have garnered over 14 million combined views to date.

This year's Parentfinity™ scores reveal Wonderful Halos as parents' No. 17 brand overall among other brands like Amazon, Crayola, Netflix and Google. It is the only healthy food brand to rank among parents' top 20 favorite brands. Among kids, Wonderful Halos is the highest ranking healthy snack brand, and the only produce brand to crack kids' top 50 list. Other brands to make the kids' most popular list this year include YouTube, Netflix, iPad, LEGO, Xbox, and PlayStation.

The annual Brand Love study identifies the brands that capture parents' and kids' hearts, and purchase power. This year's study assessed 350 brands across 19 consumer categories, including favorite foods, beloved characters, and technology. More than 16,000 parents and children ages 6–12 across the country were surveyed.

About The Wonderful Company

Headquartered in Los Angeles, The Wonderful Company is a privately held $4.6 billion global company dedicated to harvesting health and happiness around the world through its iconic consumer brands. The company's 10,000 employees worldwide are committed to bringing consumers everywhere the freshest, most wholesome pistachios, almonds, citrus and pomegranates; bottling the finest water and wines; and creating colorful bouquets that are sure to touch the heart. This commitment is reflected in the company's market share: Wonderful Pistachios® is America's No. 1 tree nut brand and America's fastest-growing snack; Wonderful® Halos® is the No. 1 mandarin orange in America; POM Wonderful® is the No. 1 100% pomegranate brand in America; FIJI® Water is America's No. 1 premium imported bottled water brand; JUSTIN® Wine has the No. 1 Cabernet Sauvignon in California; and Teleflora® is the world's leading floral delivery service.

The Wonderful Company's connection to consumers has health at its heart and giving back in its DNA. The company has a longstanding commitment to corporate social responsibility, including more than $300 million invested in environmental technologies and sustainability research, $50 million in charitable giving and education initiatives every year, $100 million toward the construction of two charter school campuses in California's Central Valley, and innovative health and wellness programs, including two new, free primary care clinics for employees and their dependents.

To learn more about The Wonderful Company, its products and its core values, visit www.wonderful.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

