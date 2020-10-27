Wonderful Pistachios Achieves Billion-Dollar Brand Milestone

The success of Wonderful Pistachios can be attributed to a variety of specific factors, including the popularity of Wonderful Pistachios No Shells, which, according to IRI data, is currently America's fastest-growing snack brand and also drives double-digit growth. Additionally, Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Chili Roasted and Honey Roasted have brought mostly incremental sales, extending the brand's overall market presence. Meanwhile, the classic in-shell Wonderful Pistachios continue to be a big volume driver for the brand with over 14% household penetration, according to IRI data, with 81% overall brand awareness for Wonderful Pistachios.

When Wonderful Pistachios launched in 2008, it disrupted the pistachio category by becoming the first major brand on the scene. Its path of disruption then continued into the snack nut category where it became one of the most loved snack brands, and now it's taking on the wider snack category with the introduction of its new Wonderful Pistachios No Shells flavors and broader messaging on plant-based eating.

"The introduction of Wonderful Pistachios into the billion-dollar brand club is such an extraordinary moment in our company's history and we're proud of our team who made this possible," said Adam Cooper, senior vice president of marketing, The Wonderful Company. "We're incredibly grateful to our Wonderful Pistachios family who have contributed to building this brand over the past 12 years and want to give thanks to the full Wonderful Pistachios family, including our growers; we're more optimistic than ever about what's in store for the future."

To build on this moment, the brand's multimillion-dollar marketing investments will continue to support the business, including its new "The Next Big Thing" campaign featuring Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez and world-class weightlifter and Olympic athlete Kendrick Farris, who both follow plant-focused diets. The brand also brought back its successful "Almost Everyone Loves No Shells" campaign, which features the lovable protagonist, Sheldon the tortoise.

"Our talented team at Wonderful Agency has created compelling, humorous, and culturally relevant campaigns over the years to build mainstream brand awareness for Wonderful Pistachios, including our iconic 'Get Crackin'' campaign, which featured some of the most recognizable Hollywood talent, including Snoop Dogg, Khloé Kardashian, and even Miss Piggy, as well as Super Bowl commercials with Stephen Colbert and Psy, while subsequent campaigns featured Richard Sherman, John Cena, and now Tony Gonzalez," said Michael Perdigao, president, Wonderful Agency. "It's with great excitement we'll continue to promote the brand in its many years to come."

With recent recognition across the industry, including Wonderful Pistachios No Shells flavors being named an IRI "Rising Star" while also receiving notoriety as an Amazon "Hot Release," the brand has high expectations for even bigger things to come. In spring 2021, two new Wonderful Pistachios No Shells flavors will be introduced: BBQ and Sea Salt & Vinegar.

For more information about Wonderful Pistachios, please visit GetCrackin.com, Facebook at /WonderfulPistachios, and Instagram at @WonderfulPistachios.

Wonderful Pistachios

Wonderful Pistachios is the world's largest vertically integrated pistachio processor and marketer. Located in California's Central Valley, our nuts are Non-GMO Project Verified, providing a smart, healthy choice for consumers around the world. Our nuts can be found in stores nationwide and online under the flagship brand, Wonderful® Pistachios. For more, visit: www.getcrackin.com, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Wonderful Pistachios is part of The Wonderful Company, a privately held $5 billion company that also has iconic brands such as Wonderful® Halos®, FIJI® Water, POM Wonderful®, JUSTIN® Wine, and Teleflora®. To learn more about The Wonderful Company, visit www.wonderful.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To view the current Corporate Social Responsibility report, visit www.wonderful.com/csr.

The Wonderful Company

Headquartered in Los Angeles, The Wonderful Company is a privately held $5 billion company dedicated to harvesting health around the world through its iconic consumer brands. The company's 10,000 employees worldwide are committed to bringing consumers everywhere the freshest, most wholesome pistachios, citrus, and pomegranates; bottling the finest water and wines; and creating colorful bouquets that are sure to touch the heart. This commitment is reflected in the company's market share: Wonderful Pistachios® is America's No. 1 tree nut and America's fastest-growing snack; Wonderful® Halos® is the No. 1 mandarin orange in America; POM Wonderful® is the No. 1 100% pomegranate brand in America; FIJI® Water is America's No. 1 premium imported bottled water brand; JUSTIN® Wine has the No. 1 Cabernet Sauvignon in California; and Teleflora® is the world's leading floral delivery service.

The Wonderful Company's connection to consumers has health at its heart and giving back at its core. The company has a long-standing commitment to corporate social responsibility, including more than $1 billion invested in environmental sustainability; $65 million in charitable giving, education initiatives, and innovative health and wellness programs each year; and $143 million toward the construction of two charter school campuses in California's Central Valley.

To learn more about The Wonderful Company, its products and its core values, visit www.wonderful.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To view the current Corporate Social Responsibility report, visit www.wonderful.com/csr.

SOURCE Wonderful Pistachios