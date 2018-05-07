Wonderful Pistachios Launches Its First Ever Campaign For Its No Shells Brand, "Sometimes, Naked Is Better"

The campaign will kick off with a "Sometimes, Naked Is Better" digital video starring Venus de Milo, one of the most famous works of ancient Greek sculpture, which is permanently displayed at the Louvre Museum in Paris. The video humorously brings to life what happens when Venus is off the clock. After working 13-hour days, 6-days a week, Venus de Milo has little time for anything but the essentials, so naturally Wonderful Pistachios No Shells offers her an easy-to-eat snack solution that keeps her fueled on the go.

The "Sometimes Naked Is Better" campaign was created by Wonderful Pistachios' in-house creative team, Wonderful Agency, led by Chief Creative Officer Darren Moran. "Some people like to undress their Wonderful Pistachios themselves and that's great," said Moran. "But if you're on the go, or a statue that long-ago lost its appendages, having a pistachio that's already naked is just all-around better. And you don't have to be an art lover to appreciate that."

The new creative campaign will also be supported by public relations, digital and social media support, in-store display, and a large-scale digital advertisement in Times Square. It will be targeted to consumers on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube as well as online platforms geared towards epicurean, travel and outdoor activities throughout the summer.

Wonderful Pistachios' new campaign comes on the heels of the recent unveiling of its dramatic packaging refresh for the No Shells brand. The convenient product now features cart-stopping bright green packaging and will bring all the great unique taste and health benefits of pistachios, but without the need to crack open the shells.

"Wonderful Pistachios No Shells are popular among our consumers looking for a little convenience in their snacking and to easily use in recipes to add a little crunch and protein to their meals," explained Adam Cooper, vice president of marketing, The Wonderful Company. "Our No Shells brand has grown 40 percent over the past year to $150 million in retail sales. We are optimistic that the eye-catching new packaging and new dedicated campaign will accelerate the growth in this segment."

Wonderful Pistachios No Shells are available in Roasted & Salted and Lightly Salted and are conveniently already-shelled for easy snacking and use in recipes, adding extra flavor to any meal. Wonderful Pistachios fans can soon find the new Wonderful Pistachios No Shells packaging in a new grab-and-go 0.75 oz. "The displays for these new bags have a small footprint that are great for placement at checkout," continued Cooper. "And we know 80 percent of shoppers are looking for healthier options at the register." Wonderful Pistachios No Shells are also available in 2.5 oz., 6 oz., 12 oz., and 24 oz. sizes in-stores nationwide.

About Wonderful® Pistachios & Almonds

Wonderful Pistachios & Almonds is the world's largest vertically integrated pistachio and almond grower and processor. Grown in California's Central Valley, our high-quality nuts can be found in the produce department of grocery stores across America.

Known for our iconic Get Crackin' campaign, Wonderful Pistachios & Almonds is part of The Wonderful Company, a privately held $4 billion company. For more, visit: www.wonderful.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The Wonderful Company

Headquartered in Los Angeles, The Wonderful Company is a privately held $4 billion global company dedicated to harvesting health and happiness around the world through its iconic consumer brands. The company's 8,500 employees worldwide are dedicated to bringing consumers everywhere the freshest, most wholesome pistachios, almonds, citrus and pomegranates; bottling the finest water and wines; and creating colorful bouquets that are sure to touch the heart. This commitment is reflected in the company's market share: Wonderful Pistachios is America's No. 1 tree nut brand and one of the top-selling salty snacks; Wonderful Halos is the No. 1 mandarin orange in America; POM Wonderful is the No. 1 100% pomegranate brand in America; FIJI Water is America's No. 1 premium bottled water brand; Teleflora is the No. 1 floral delivery service through local florists; and JUSTIN Wine has the No. 1 Cabernet Sauvignon in California. A 2016 Nielsen study evaluating the familiarity, quality, and momentum of more than 2,500 leading brands revealed that Wonderful Company products dominated the top 10 lists of consumers across all generations, more than any other consumer goods company.



The Wonderful Company's connection to consumers has health at its heart and giving back in its DNA. The company has a long-standing commitment to corporate social responsibility, including nearly $200 million invested in environmental technologies and sustainability research, $45 million in charitable giving and education initiatives every year, $80 million toward the construction of a new charter school campus in California's Central Valley, and innovative health and wellness programs, including two new, free primary care clinics for employees and their dependents.

