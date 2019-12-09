Wonderful Pistachios No Shells 'Shell-ebrates' Television Debut With The Arrival Of Sheldon The Tortoise

Building off the brand's consistent year-over-year double-digit sales growth, and the recent launch of new Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Chili Roasted and Honey Roasted flavors this past summer, "Almost Everyone Loves No Shells" features a new adversary of No Shells: Sheldon, a beloved tortoise who speaks his mind and stands up for others living among us whose "shells" are a core part of their existence. In the first spot, the lovable hard-backed antagonist takes his arguments to the No Shells advertising executives who try to convince him their No Shells ads were just a big misunderstanding. They were only trying to promote pistachios without shells, not tortoises without shells. The campaign will be amplified by a large-scale social and digital campaign, FSIs, public relations and influencer marketing.

"Our Wonderful Pistachios No Shells brand is incredibly exciting for us right now, as it's the fastest growing piece of our business and people can't get enough of pistachios without the shells," said Adam Cooper, senior vice president of marketing, The Wonderful Company. "This fun and engaging campaign pulls inspiration from the brand's ability to make healthy snacking easier."

The campaign will focus on No Shells as an easy and convenient way to enjoy the great taste and nutrition benefits of Wonderful Pistachios, such as their six grams of plant-based protein per serving, just without the shells. The campaign will feature multiple TV commercials, supported by robust marketing efforts to ensure that brand awareness continues to grow for the easy-to-eat snack.

"We're excited to incorporate Sheldon into our new No Shells campaign because we're considering him to be a new member of the Wonderful Pistachios family, although he's quite hesitant to join our side," said Bobby Pearce, chief creative officer, Wonderful Agency. "This campaign, created by Wonderful Agency, is our way of talking about the brand's main differentiator, the lack of shells, in a humorous, unexpected, and culturally relevant way."

Continuing on the comedic theme, additional spots will feature Sheldon still determined to convince people not to buy No Shells. In a later spot, he even stages a protest inside a grocery store by the No Shells displays but it backfires, as his cuteness actually entices shoppers to buy more.

With the addition of the new flavors that launched this summer, Wonderful Pistachios No Shells are now available in Roasted & Salted, Roasted & Lighted Salted, Chili Roasted, and Honey Roasted. Various packaging sizes are available to fit different snack needs, including: grab-and-go (0.75-oz / 2.25-oz / 2.5-oz), "for me" (5.5-oz / 6-oz), "for us" (12-oz) and "social snacking" (22-oz / 24-oz).

For more information about Wonderful Pistachios, the "Almost Everyone Loves No Shells" campaign, or to view current and past commercial spots, please visit GetCrackin.com, Facebook at /WonderfulPistachios, and Instagram at @WonderfulPistachios.

About Wonderful Pistachios

Wonderful Pistachios & Almonds is the world's largest vertically integrated pistachio and almond grower and processor. Grown in California's Central Valley, our high-quality nuts can be found in the produce department of grocery stores across America.

Known for our iconic Get Crackin'® campaign, Wonderful Pistachios & Almonds is part of The Wonderful Company, a privately held $4.6 billion company. For more, visit: www.wonderful.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To view the current Corporate Social Responsibility report, visit www.wonderful.com/csr.

The Wonderful Company

The Wonderful Company is a privately held $4.6 billion global company dedicated to harvesting health and happiness around the world. Its iconic brands include FIJI® Water, POM Wonderful®, Wonderful® Pistachios, Wonderful® Halos®, Wonderful® Seedless Lemons, Teleflora®, JUSTIN® Wines, JNSQ™ Wines and Landmark® Wines.

The Wonderful Company's connection to consumers has health at its heart and giving back in its DNA. To learn more about The Wonderful Company, its products and its core values, visit www.wonderful.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To view the current Corporate Social Responsibility report, visit www.wonderful.com/csr.

