Wonderful® Pistachios Sponsors Champion Professional Boxer Jose Ramirez In Upcoming Title Belt Fight

On May 22, Ramirez will proudly enter the ring wearing the Wonderful Pistachios logo on his shorts, with additional branded gear being worn by his team during the fight. The fight will also raise awareness for causes close to Ramirez's heart.

"Now that I'm fully vaccinated, it's a big lift off of my shoulders as I head into the biggest fight of my life because I know I've done my part to keep myself, my family and my community safe," said Jose Ramirez, 2012 Olympian and Unified World Champion. "I dedicate this fight to the farm workers in California's Central Valley because they're the true heroes who have maintained our food supply in a safe and steady way during this hard time; thank you. And thank you to Wonderful Pistachios for continuing to support my dreams in the ring and in my community."

More than 86% of The Wonderful Company employees in California's Central Valley have now been vaccinated, as the company helped ensure Central Valley communities, who have often been left behind, have access to the COVID-19 vaccine. The partnership with Ramirez helped spread the message.

These efforts will be showcased in an upcoming installment of the ESPN docuseries "Blood, Sweat, and Tears," which will feature a behind-the-scenes look at Ramirez's life leading up to the fight, including footage captured in his hometown. Ramirez vs. Taylor (Part 1) airs May 9 on ESPN2 at 4 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT, with Part 2 debuting on May 16 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Wonderful Health & Wellness clinics in Delano and in Lost Hills, California, are open to anyone 16 and older to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Anyone interested can schedule a free appointment by calling 661-720-2660.

Ramirez (26-0, 17 KO) first claimed WBC gold in 2018 by defeating Amir Imam and has successfully defended the title three times (vs. Antonio Orozco, Jose Zepeda and Maurice Hooker). Most recently, Jose Ramirez defeated Viktor Postal on Aug. 29, 2020, to retain his WBC/WBO junior welterweight titles in a fight where Ramirez was also sponsored by Wonderful Pistachios. More details about his fight stats are available via Top Rank.

