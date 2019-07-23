Wonderful Pistachios, the Perfect Everyday Snack, Receives SnackNation Insights Award

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wonderful® Pistachios continues to crack open boundaries with snackthusiasts, as SnackNation names Wonderful Pistachios Roasted & Salted as the Best Nut or Trail Mix of 2019. Roasted to perfection with a touch of salt, Wonderful Pistachios are a great choice for snacking and entertaining.

SnackNation requires that all snacks that appear in its snack subscription boxes meet industry-leading quality standards, pass the SnackNation internal tasting panel, and comply with the company's banned ingredient list. Wonderful Pistachios Roasted & Salted met all the rigorous requirements and ranked first in its category.

"Wonderful Pistachios is committed to bringing consumers everywhere the freshest, most wholesome pistachios from a brand that they know and can trust," said Adam Cooper, senior vice president of marketing, The Wonderful Company. "We are honored SnackNation recognizes Wonderful Pistachios as a smart snack that is not only healthy, but delicious too."

An overwhelming majority of people (94%) snack every day, and 47% have three or more snacks per day. Wonderful Pistachios are a nutritionally savvy way to get the most joy out of everyday snacking. Packaged and produced in California, Wonderful Pistachios are a high quality and superior tasting nut.

For snacking in the office workplace, employees looking for delicious options that are also healthy, will find Wonderful Pistachios Roasted & Salted checks the box in both categories by providing six grams of plant-based protein and three grams of fiber, plus better-for-you unsaturated fats, for a trio that may help keep you fuller longer.

About SnackNation Insight Awards

All brands featured in any 2018 snack box curation were considered for the SnackNation Insights Awards. SnackNation, the better-for-you snack marketplace, requires all snacks that appear in its snack subscription boxes meet industry-leading quality standards, pass the SnackNation internal tasting panel, and comply with the company's banned ingredient list. The formula used to identify winners quantified both overall product rating and purchase intent data. SnackNation identified 15 winners across eight distinct categories and named one emerging and one established winner within each category. Please visit https://www.snacknationinsights.com/awards for more information.

About Wonderful Pistachios

Wonderful Pistachios is the world's largest vertically integrated pistachio grower and processor. Grown in California's Central Valley, our high-quality nuts can be found in the produce department of grocery stores across America.

Known for our iconic Get Crackin'® campaign, Wonderful Pistachios is part of The Wonderful Company, a privately held $4 billion company. For more, visit: GetCrackin.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About The Wonderful Company

Headquartered in Los Angeles, The Wonderful Company is a privately held $4.6 billion global company dedicated to harvesting health and happiness around the world through its iconic consumer brands. The company's 10,000 employees worldwide are committed to bringing consumers everywhere the freshest, most wholesome pistachios, almonds, citrus and pomegranates; bottling the finest water and wines; and creating colorful bouquets that are sure to touch the heart. This commitment is reflected in the company's market share: Wonderful Pistachios® is America's No. 1 tree nut brand and America's fastest-growing snack; Wonderful® Halos® is the No. 1 mandarin orange in America; POM Wonderful® is the No. 1 100% pomegranate brand in America; FIJI® Water is America's No. 1 premium imported bottled water brand; JUSTIN® Wine has the No. 1 Cabernet Sauvignon in California; and Teleflora® is the world's leading floral delivery service.

The Wonderful Company's connection to consumers has health at its heart and giving back in its DNA. The company has a longstanding commitment to corporate social responsibility, including more than $300 million invested in environmental technologies and sustainability research, $50 million in charitable giving and education initiatives every year, $100 million toward the construction of two charter school campuses in California's Central Valley, and innovative health and wellness programs, including two new, free primary care clinics for employees and their dependents.

To learn more about The Wonderful Company, its products and its core values, visit: www.wonderful.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

