Wonderful Winter Events Kick Off in Beautiful Benzie County

Get your heart racing at Benzie County's Betsie Bay Frozen 5K on February 15th . The 5K run/walk starts atop Benzie County's beautiful Lake Michigan lookout point in Elberta . The race will continue along Betsie Bay and scenic M-22 with a sprint to the finish in Frankfort , down Main Street to the beach, pier and lighthouse on Lake Michigan .

Join two time Olympic Super G medalist and U.S. Ski Team alum, Andrew Weibrecht , for a weekend of ski racing, fun and camaraderie at Crystal Mountain during the Nastar Midwest Championships (prize money included) open to all recreational skiers February 29 th and March 1 st . See the fastest racers in each age, gender and ability group during Saturday's qualifying races and the Race of Champions on Sunday.

For a full list of lodging properties for late winter/spring getaways to Benzie County and to learn more about seasonal activities, events, nearby award-winning wineries, distilleries, breweries, and unique restaurants, contact Make It Benzie at 1-800-882-5801 or see www.visitbenzie.com.

Get the true flavor of Northern Michigan's relaxed pace and exquisite natural beauty – all waiting for you in Benzie County along the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. Benzie County is 130 miles north of Grand Rapids, 235 miles north of Detroit, 290 miles north of Chicago, 295 miles north of Fort Wayne and 380 miles north of Indianapolis.

Plan your vacation now by visiting www.visitbenzie.com or call 800-882-5801.

See Upcoming Events at Make It Benzie Events .

Sign up for the Make It Benzie E-Newsletter here .

See Make It Benzie on Facebook and Instagram.

CONTACT:

Sally Zarafonetis

Media Consultant

szarafonetis@gmail.com

Mari Heffelfinger

Make It Benzie

mheff@benzie.org

SOURCE Make It Benzie

Related Links

http://www.visitbenzie.com

