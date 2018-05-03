Wonderland Waterpark Announces Its 2018 Grand Opening on May 5th

OAK HILL, W.Va., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With temperatures rising and summer not far behind, West Virginia's best mountaintop waterpark returns this Saturday, May 5, at ACE Adventure Resort in Oak Hill, West Virginia. Wonderland Waterpark opens its gates at 10AM allowing guests to enjoy the lake and forecasted 70 degree temperatures until 6pm daily. On May 24th operating hours expand to 9am opening and 8pm closing for the remainder of the summer.

Wonderland Waterpark offers unscripted fun in a spring fed mountain lake. Guests enjoy one of the many floating obstacles at Wonderland Waterpark.

"Wonderland Waterpark is a great opportunity for West Virginia residents to enjoy a family friendly, daycation at a very affordable price. It's a place where kids, and kids at heart, can unwind and enjoy a day of fun in the sun!" says Haynes Mansfield, Marketing Director at ACE Adventure Resort.

Wonderland Waterpark guests can play on giant inflatable toys, ride double waterslides and lake zip lines, swim, and lounge on a white sandy beach right here in the Mountain State. Dining options are available onsite including ACE's famous woodfired pizzas and a range of Classic American cuisine at the Lost Paddle located adjacent to the park.

Wonderland Waterpark spans over 5 acres, centered around a spring-fed mountain lake filled with 25' inflatable climbing mountain, giant spinning saturn balls, seesaws, and obstacle course. You can pick up a game of volleyball, tetherball, or life-sized chess on the beach. ACE property also features 25+ miles of trail for hiking and biking including an amazing view from Concho Overlook of the New River Gorge.

Full day or half day passes are available at the waterpark, with savings on season passes for groups or individuals. Expand your getaway with a cliffside zipline tour on the only course that offers views of the New River Gorge. Down on the river spring rafting is underway and trips on the New River Gorge are available for as little as $99 per person. Check out ACE's camping and cabins for on-site lodging, plus live music, dinner and drinks at The Lost Paddle.

ACE Adventure Resort is the nation's largest family adventure getaway. Featured on Travel Channel and Thrill List, guests customize their adventure vacations on our 1,500 acres of private, wooded terrain with spectacular views adjacent to the New River Gorge. ACE Adventure resort specializes creating the perfect mountain excursion just for you, whether you're looking to relax in the forest, roll down the river on some classic whitewater, or try a little of everything while you get away from it all.

If you would like information on this topic please call Haynes Mansfield at 304-575-5521 or email 194487@email4pr.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wonderland-waterpark-announces-its-2018-grand-opening-on-may-5th-300642180.html

SOURCE ACE Adventure Resort