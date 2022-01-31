Wonderment Secures $6M Seed Funding to Bring Transparency to Ecommerce Shipping

BOSTON, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wonderment, the SaaS platform that enhances the customer experience for Shopify merchants by providing order tracking technology, today announced it has closed a $6M round of seed financing. The round, led by CRV, will be used to strengthen the Wonderment platform and expand the team. Underscore VC and Defy.vc also participated in this round, along with Klaviyo co-founders, Andrew Bialecki and Ed Hallen; Loop CEO Jonathan Poma; Shopify Product Lead Guillaume Racine; and several founding employees of HubSpot.

The explosion of supply chain delays and poor delivery experiences have cost independent brands billions in lost revenue. Up until now, shipping has been a post-purchase black-box. The Wonderment platform provides Shopify brands with an easy-to-install and affordable platform enabling them to gain instant visibility into their shipments, notify customers about delayed or lost packages before they write into support, and to deliver a better, branded tracking experience that they control, regardless of which carriers or warehouse providers they use.

Founded by Klaviyo, Drizly, HubSpot, and Wayfair alumni, founders Jessica Meher, Brian Whalley, and Wesley Abbey have an intimate understanding of how brands can build ever-lasting relationships with their customers. Together, the three co-founders pull on their respective experiences building billion-dollar eCommerce and SaaS companies to build a platform that enables small businesses to deliver Amazon-like shopping experiences.

"Wonderment has been a game-changer for our business by providing greater post-purchase order visibility," said Adam Romatowski, Director of Customer Experience at The Ridge Wallet. "The platform has helped us reduce the deluge of support inquiries and improve customer loyalty. Wonderment's customer service is second to none and the insight they offer is above and beyond from what I've seen elsewhere. In addition to the U.S., we've rolled out the Wonderment app across our Canada, Australia and U.K. stores with great success."

"Wonderment understands the needs of its customers like no other. The strength of the founding team is incredible and it's clear they've tapped into a big, unmet market opportunity," said Reid Christian, General Partner at CRV. "Wonderment's initial outcomes and amazing year of growth prove that this model is much-needed and already heavily embraced by leading Shopify brands."

"Having worked with Jess and the team since the company's founding, they've executed their mission with purpose and focus in solving real customer pain," said Lily Lyman, Partner at Underscore VC. "We're big believers in the growth of the Shopify ecosystem and eCommerce industry as a whole and feel Wonderment is the trifecta of product, team, and market."

"Our mission is to increase the bond between brands and their customers by increasing trust," said Jessica Meher, co-founder and CEO. "The last two years of shipping and supply chain woes have brought to light the importance the post-purchase experience is to retaining customers. Delivering an above-and-beyond customer experience is no longer a nice-to-have and we're excited to arm Shopify merchants with technology that makes that possible."

"Personalized, real-time communication is what today's consumer expects," said Allison Kelly, VP Partnerships at Attentive. "Our integration with Wonderment helps brands increase customer engagement and loyalty by providing better SMS messages post-purchase and we're thrilled to have selected them as our first partner in this category."

"Transparency is a powerful weapon to increase loyalty and combat customer churn," said Brian Whalley, co-founder and Chief Product Officer. "Before, brands were blindsided by delays and playing whack-o-mole with support tickets. Now with Wonderment's shipping intelligence and workflow automation, brands can be proactive instead of reactive, lightening the load for support agents and improving repeat purchase rates."

About Wonderment

Wonderment brings transparency to the world of online purchasing and shipping. A SaaS platform used by fast-growing brands such Hydrant, ThreeShips, Schoolyard Snacks, and Baboon to the Moon, Wonderment provides order tracking and communication technology to Shopify merchants, enhancing the overall customer experience. The Wonderment platform enables these stores to proactively send consumers shipping updates through email or SMS, and provide support and operations teams with real-time reports of shipping issues. To learn more, visit Wonderment at: https://www.wonderment.com/ or follow Wonderment on Twitter (@hiwonderment) or LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/hiwonderment/).

