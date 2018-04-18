WonderPaint and IAQM Team Up to Co-Market Preventex-HDW as an Environmentally Sensitive Mold Remedy For Communities Hit By Hurricanes

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WonderPaint Distribution, LLC and Indoor Air Quality Management, LLC® (IAQM) announced an agreement to market Preventex™ Heavy Duty White (HDW) for permanent mold remediation and prevention, especially in areas hit by hurricanes and other natural disasters.

Preventex-HDW is a durable, self-priming and environmentally sensitive coating providing anti-fungal and antimicrobial protection designed to inhibit the growth of stain and odor causing mold, mildew and other microorganisms on most surfaces. The product is an environmentally friendly, high-quality interior and exterior grade coating designed to arrest mold in all environments. A bright white sprayable mastic, Preventex-HDW is easily applied and inspected in crawl spaces and other hard to reach areas. The product contains no Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), is free of Hazardous Air Pollutants (HAPs), is virtually odorless and can be used on most building materials.

"We are very excited about the mold remediation properties of Preventex-HDW," said Don Vrana, owner and president of IAQM. "Preventex-HDW creates an environment where it becomes impossible for mold, mildew, algae and fungi to grow or thrive, so this product can truly help communities that suffered from the devastation of recent hurricanes," he added.

About WonderPaint

WonderPaint has perfected a proprietary nano-particle cross-linking chemistry unique to any other paint or coatings company in the marketplace. Over 36 years of experience have produced a chemically superior product line via intermediate density cross-linking enabling our products to exhibit flexible, elastomeric properties with incredible strength that respond to changes in the physical property of the substrate without cracking, peeling or chipping. The entire product line has been engineered to be green and safe for the environment with some of the lowest volatile organic compound levels of any coatings company in the industry. For more information, visit www.wonderpaint.com.

About IAQM

IAQM provides remediation and restoration services in both residential and commercial markets. The company has pioneered many of the most advanced, efficient and cost-effective decontamination services in the industry. In addition to mold remediation, IAQM guarantees a safe, healthy environment. The company selected Preventex HDW as its mold remediation and prevention product because of its eco-friendly composition as well as its proprietary, mastic coating. For more information, visit http://www.iaqm.com/.

