Wonders of The First CCG and Carde.io Team Up On Launch of Digital Gaming Companion Experience

COLUMBIA, S.C., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wonders of The First CCG is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Carde.io , the leader in tabletop gaming Organized Play and Retail Enablement software, to bring in-person competitive play to local game stores through a one-stop digital gaming companion experience.

The Wonders of The First Collect & Play Network, powered by Carde.io technology, includes a mobile-first app, card database, deck building tools, and dynamic tournament organization for managing and finding Wonders of The First organized play events. In addition, deck builders will also be able to add up the "Build Points" of all cards in their decks to get a deck point value (called " Dynamic Balance Score " or "DBS") used for easy tabletop matchmaking.

Wonders of The First is a new collectible card game where players are Stoneseekers – powerful beings who control the fate of the Orbitals. They summon fighting units called Wonders. Players battle for control of powerful stones across 7 realms. Those who control the most stones at the end win the game.

Having pre-sold over $1.2 million through Kickstarter, Wonders has been called the biggest upstart in CCGs with their innovative gaming collectibles framework that allows for a sustainable no reprint policy , which prohibits reprinting of cards once the print window closes. This policy maintains collectibility and integrity of gameplay.

The Existence Set, which officially releases in March, offers a comprehensive foundation for the world of Wonders of The First, featuring 401 base cards including:

– 91 Common cards

– 84 Uncommon cards

– 84 Rare cards

– 74 Epic cards

– 70 Mythic cards

This diverse collection caters to all players, from beginners crafting their first deck to seasoned veterans seeking rare and powerful cards to refine their strategies.

Wonders of The First aims to provide the most exciting pack-ripping experience in the CCG space, incorporating proven rarity frameworks similar to sports cards, such as serialization and one-of-one chase cards. Each Wonders card has a one-of-a-kind "Stonefoil," a beautifully foiled card unique in its treatment, as well as serialized Orbital Color Match ("OCM") cards, with a stunning color-changing border reflective of the Wonder's corresponding home (Orbital).

"Our mission is to create the most coveted CCG products of the 21st century. We focus on long-term success, understanding that sustainable growth will naturally lead to profitability. By prioritizing the enduring health of our game and community, we ensure that profits are a byproduct of our commitment to excellence and integrity," said Jeff French, Wonders of the First CEO. "Carde.io is the ideal partner to help us achieve this through innovative and world-class social play programs that support collectors, players, organizers, and retailers globally."

Wonders of The First was designed by award-winning game design vet Brian Tinsman. Brian has shipped 50+ game titles and was the previous game design lead for 11 years for Magic: The Gathering. He has game design credits on blockbuster hits Pokémon, Star Wars, Marvel, Dungeons & Dragons, MLB, and more.

"We're thrilled to partner with Wonders of The First to bring their unique vision to life through our Carde.io platform," said Chris Sheridan, CEO of Carde.io. "By combining their creativity with our digital tools, we're enhancing social play and elevating the tabletop gaming experience. Together, we're not just expanding how fans engage, but pushing the boundaries of play in exciting new ways."

Players and retailers can now sign up with the Carde.io app and register for an account at compete.wondersccg.com ahead of the highly anticipated Wonders of The First Existence CCG release.

Wonders of The First will be available in stores across the United States starting in March. Retailers can order via GTS Distribution or Southern Hobby Distribution.

About Wonders of The First

Wonders of The First is on a mission to create the most coveted CCG products of the 21st century. Wonders of The First is putting the first "C" back into CCG by creating a new gaming collectibles framework that allows for a sustainable no reprint policy. Packs include 1st Edition serialized cards, one-of-ones, and alternate art exclusives. The Existence Set officially releases March 22, 2025 at The First Shattering Launch Event in Columbia, SC. For more information, visit https://wondersccg.com/ .

Jeff French is the Founder and CEO and brings two decades of successfully building, launching, and scaling proprietary enterprise technologies. Award-winning game designer Brian Tinsman heads up the Games division. He has 25+ years experience as a game designer with credits on more than 50+ shipped titles. He was the previous lead for 11 years for Magic: The Gathering and has game design credits on Pokémon, Star Wars, Marvel, Dungeons & Dragons, MLB, and more. Creative is led by Kristopher Kish, a multi-Addy® award-winning Creative Director with 20+ years of expertise in art design and interactive experiences across gaming, digital collectibles, and entertainment.

About Carde.io

Carde.io is transforming gaming communities with Carde.io Play™, unlocking powerful insights for publishers and enhancing customer engagement. The platform enables game stores, influencers, and publishers to seamlessly organize events while implementing incentivization and rewards programs for players. Additionally, Carde.io offers tabletop product storage, fulfillment, and distribution logistics, making it a comprehensive solution for publishers. For more information, visit https://www.carde.io/ .

