Wonders of the natural world: Designers take modern approach to floral and wildlife themes at Asia's top fashion jewellery and accessories fair

"A preview of our quality exhibitors' latest collections shows lines inspired by organic forms, from stylised blooms and sweet strawberries to frolicking dolphins and elephants. Botanical and wildlife gems are reimagined countless of ways in their Spring/Summer 2020 collections."

Scheduled for September 16 to 19 at the AsiaWorld-Expo, 9FJ will bring together about 250 established manufacturers, up-and-coming design talents and artisanal brands in one of the region's most international and diverse fashion jewellery and accessories sourcing events.

Tia Korea says it will unveil three collections, each of which is unique - Oriental Garden, Amuse Bouche and Mondrian. One of Oriental Garden's striking pieces is a pair of embroidered fuchsia earrings inspired by gorgeous peonies. Featuring gold-like leaves, the earrings are embellished with crystals. For its Spring/Summer 2020 collection, Tia Korea is using materials in various combinations such as silk and spangle, enamel and velvet, crystal and illustrated painting, and tessellated brass and multicolour new-style crystal.

Beads U Workshop Co Ltd says it will highlight its earrings and hair accessories at 9FJ as it seeks to meet with jewellery wholesalers from Europe and the US, and buyers from fashion accessories companies.

Specialising in handcrafted fashion jewellery for close to three decades, Beads U Workshop has carved out its niche in the international market, counting big-name brands among its loyal customers, the company says.

Dongguan Marlary Jewelry Co Ltd is ready to present its latest collections of earrings set with AAA-grade colour zircon and 316 steel, perfectly matched with a high-mirror finish and vacuum ion rose gold plating. Its men's leather bracelets, made of good-textured leather and mirror-polished steel accents, are also among the company's top collections. One of the manufacturer's delightful pieces is a pair of luscious strawberry earrings with pearl-like accents.

Yiwu Monnai E-commerce Co Ltd promises to enchant buyers with its whimsical collections set with Swarovski Elements crystals and gradient rhinestones or zircon in copper and sterling silver. Accepting custom orders, Yiwu Monnai is presenting standout pieces, including a dolphin-inspired pendant set with blue and white crystals.

K&S Fashion Co Ltd's collections demonstrate its strengths in stainless steel jewellery production. One of its newest designs is a bead bracelet with an elephant charm.

About Informa Markets' Jewellery Fairs

