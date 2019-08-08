Wonderschool Expands Early Childhood Education Service to Colorado

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wonderschool, a network of modern early childhood education programs, today announced its launch in the Denver, Colorado area. Wonderschool has worked with hundreds of educators and childcare providers in California and New York to start and sustain successful programs and to deliver high-quality care to thousands of working families. Wonderschool's expansion into the Denver market advances its mission to ensure every child under the age of five has access to early education to help them realize their potential.

A 2017 Center for American Progress (CAP) report , which analyzed some 7,000 ZIP codes across the country, found that around 2.4 million Coloradans live in child care deserts, about 46% of the state's population. Of the 175,900 children under the age of five in Colorado child care deserts, roughly half live in the Denver metro area.

"There is a nationwide shortage of child care options. High-quality programs that meet a family's philosophy, location, and schedule are even harder to find," says Chris Bennett, co-founder and CEO of Wonderschool. "We are thoughtfully expanding into markets where we feel we can quickly have a positive impact and are thrilled to expand our services to the Denver area. We look forward to working alongside Directors and families in the area to bring forth an innovative solution to today's early childhood care crisis."

Wonderschool is recruiting educators in new markets and existing cities including Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and New York City. The company provides guidance and framework for those interested in opening or growing in-home programs. Wonderschool offers marketing and technology support to attract and manage enrollment, operations, licensing, and accounting. The expert and peer support provided helps generate curriculum ideas and assistance to work through any challenges Directors may encounter.

Parents can discover and enroll in programs in their neighborhood by searching the Wonderschool website, instantly scheduling tours and applying directly online. A diverse array of program pedagogies or philosophies are available including language immersion, Montessori, play-based, and Reggio Emilia. All programs are thoroughly vetted and supported by Wonderschool's team of early childhood education experts with low teacher-to-student ratios to give children the individualized attention they deserve.

About Wonderschool

Wonderschool is building the largest network of modern early education programs. Wonderschool offers a diversity of options and combines engaged teachers and thoughtful education with warmth of an in-home program while maintaining standards that go above and beyond state requirements. To increase the access to quality in-home programs, Wonderschool helps teachers and child care providers to operate successful, quality early education programs out of their own homes. By providing dedicated support, technology, training, mentorship, and community, Wonderschool lets teachers focus on what they do best -- teaching-- and allows them to earn a sustainable living in the field they love. Named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in Education in 2019, Wonderschool is based in San Francisco and venture backed by Andreessen Horowitz, First Round, Omidyar, Unusual Ventures, and Gary Community Investments, among others. www.wonderschool.com .

