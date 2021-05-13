Wonderschool Expands Features to Serve Child Care Centers, Marking New Phase of Growth and Innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wonderschool, an innovative online platform that connects families to a diverse set of child care options and supports child care providers, today announced the beta-launch of "Wonderschool for Centers," an all-in-one software to help child care centers manage billing, human resources, government compliance, and student records. The pilot of Wonderschool for Centers marks a new phase of growth and innovation for the company, which has historically served home-based operations.

"Helping families find child care is a complex challenge; that's why Wonderschool aims to offer solutions for everyone involved," said Wonderschool Co-Founder and CEO Chris Bennett. "Wonderschool for Centers will give child care centers access to the broader Wonderschool platform while tailoring features to their unique needs."

Wonderschool for Centers is now being beta tested with child care centers across the country. Centers engaged in the pilot have the opportunity to establish staff accounts, check-in and check-out students and staff, track room ratios, create and manage classrooms, organize staff time cards, and more. These providers can also access Wonderschool's existing features for home-based providers, including a suite of parent engagement tools and the Wonderschool marketplace.

"Wonderschool for Centers is a wonderful tool to help improve daily communications among teachers, administrators, and parents," said Andrea Ausby, program director of Sisters' Childcare Services in Holly Springs, NC, "which is so needed with limited contact during these difficult times."

Diane Lorigon, director of Creative Pre School and Day Care in Sharpsville, Penn., agreed, saying, "So far, the teacher using the program is excited and enjoying the experience. The parents are excited to see their child in pictures and read information throughout the day."

Following the pilot, Wonderschool plans to make the new center-focused features available to all centers. It anticipates fully launching the program by the close of the calendar year.

About Wonderschool

Wonderschool is building the largest network of high-quality early education programs. Wonderschool offers a diversity of options and combines engaged teachers and thoughtful education with the warmth of a family program while maintaining standards that go above and beyond state requirements. By providing dedicated support, technology, training, mentorship, and community, Wonderschool lets teachers focus on what they do best— teaching—and allows them to earn a sustainable living in the field they love. Named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in Education in 2019, Wonderschool is based in San Francisco and venture-backed by Andreessen Horowitz, First Round, Omidyar, Unusual Ventures, and Gary Community Investments, among others. Learn more at www.wonderschool.com.

