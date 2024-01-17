Wonderschool Launches Free Training for People Seeking to Expand Small Child Care Programs in Idaho

In collaboration with the Idaho Workforce Development Council, new program and grant will support small child care providers

BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wonderschool , the innovative child care platform, has launched "Wonderschool Academy" in Idaho, a free business "boot camp" program to help providers start or expand small child care businesses. In collaboration with the Idaho Workforce Development Council, Wonderschool will offer its live, virtual eight-week training program to Idaho-based parents, teachers, or anyone who loves working with children to start or expand a high-quality, small child care program with a curriculum of their choice.

The Idaho Workforce Development Council has funding available through the Child Care Expansion Grant program to expand capacity for high-quality child care available to working Idaho families. New providers creating 12 or fewer child care slots or current small providers expanding to 24 or fewer can apply for grant funding to create or expand child care capacity in Idaho. The grant, which funds up to $15,000 per new child care seat, can cover expenses, including start-up and operational costs, center supplies and equipment, learning materials, staffing costs (including licensing and professional development), etc. Interested applicants should sign up for Wonderschool Academy to receive resources as well as support in applying for the grant. Applications are due April 1, 2024. Wonderschool is available to guide all applicants in everything needed to apply for the grant by the deadline.

According to Idaho's most recent Child Care Gap Assessment , 74,670 children have the potential need for child care, and there are only 55,850 child care slots in the state, leaving a gap of nearly 20,000 seats needed to get Idaho parents back to work. As a way to provide virtual accessibility, Wonderschool Academy will be offering its virtual cohort. The program is designed to be inclusive and bring more providers to the region with the goal of filling the child care gap. Participants will be able to access the 8-week Wonderschool Academy program with personalized coaching virtually over Zoom.

"At Wonderschool, we are passionate about helping child care providers open and grow their small child care businesses," said Darcy Heath, New Supply Senior Manager at Wonderschool. "We understand that opening your own child care business can seem daunting, and we're here to support anyone interested in taking on this challenge and providing the tools to help providers successfully meet their goals."

Wonderschool Academy participants will learn how to design, launch, and enroll students into their own child care program and use Wonderschool's tools to run their successful small businesses. They will receive 1:1 coaching and support with tools and strategies for running their business and how to market it, and preparing for child care licensing. Wonderschool is available to offer technical assistance in the grant application process for eligible applicants.

Wonderschool Academy Eligibility Requirements: +

Must be 18 or older

Must be able to pass background check

Wonderschool is now accepting applications for immediate child care business support. Apply here to be a part of the first live Idaho Wonderschool Academy cohort and receive assistance in applying for the grant by April 1, 2024.

For more information, please visit www.wonderschool.com.

