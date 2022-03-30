Wonderschool Named One of TIME's 100 Most Influential Companies

Fast-Growing Childcare Management Platform Recognized for Relevance, Impact, Innovation, Leadership and Success

SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-growing childcare management platform Wonderschool today announced it has been named to the second annual TIME100 Most Influential Companies list—an extension of the annual TIME100 list of the world's most influential people—highlights 100 companies making an extraordinary impact around the world.

"At Wonderschool, we believe every family deserves access to convenient care options that fit the needs of their unique child, and we believe providers deserve support to grow their small businesses and offer vital services to their communities," said Wonderschool CEO and Co-Founder Chris Bennett. "We're honored to be named to the TIME100 Most Influential Companies List. This recognition serves as a testament to the impact we've made, to date, and as encouragement to remain steadfast in our commitment."

To assemble the list, TIME solicited nominations from every sector—ranging from healthcare and entertainment to transportation and technology—from our editors and correspondents around the world, as well as from industry experts. Then, TIME editors evaluated each one on key factors, including relevance, impact, innovation, leadership and success.

The list will be featured in the April 11/April 18, 2022 double issue of TIME, available on newsstands beginning Friday, April 1. To view the full list, visit time.com/100companies.

The recognition comes as Wonderschool is growing its company and its national footprint. Wonderschool recently announced it raised $25 million to reduce "childcare deserts" by scaling access to high-quality, flexible care for children and families, and it is partnering with an increasing number of state government systems on large-scale initiatives. Last month, for example, Wonderschool partnered with Nevada to open a one-stop-shop to streamline the launch and expansion of childcare programs in response to the urgent demand for high-quality childcare in the state. Wonderschool also boasts state-level programs in New Mexico and North Carolina.

About Wonderschool

Wonderschool is building the largest network of high-quality early education programs. Wonderschool offers a diversity of options and combines engaged teachers and thoughtful education with the warmth of a family program while maintaining standards that go above and beyond state requirements. By providing dedicated support, technology, training, mentorship, and community, Wonderschool lets teachers focus on what they do best— teaching—and allows them to earn a sustainable living in the field they love. Named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in Education in 2019, Wonderschool is based in San Francisco and venture-backed by Goldman Sachs, Andreessen Horowitz, First Round, Omidyar, Unusual Ventures, and Gary Community Investments, among others. Learn more at www.wonderschool.com.

